Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she listens to Raj Nidimoru ‘99% of the time’; sparks conversation

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is expecting her first child with her husband and director, Raj Nidimoru, recently spoke about trusting and listening to him as a partner. “99 per cent of the time, I listen to him so it’s pretty cool to have that kind of partner at home,” the Maa Inti Bangaaram actor told Galatta Plus.

Taking a cue from her candid confession, we asked Delnna Rrajesh, a psychotherapist and life coach, about trust, communication, and listening to your partner.

“While such comments are often taken lightly, they also open the door to a much deeper discussion about what trust really looks like in a healthy relationship,” reflected Delnna.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Delnna shared that one of the biggest misconceptions people have about relationships is that equality means both partners must think the same way, make every decision together, or contribute equally in every situation. “In reality, healthy relationships are rarely built on sameness. They are built on trust, respect, communication, and the confidence that both people have each other’s best interests at heart. Trust is often misunderstood as blind agreement. It is not. Healthy trust is the confidence that even when your partner’s perspective differs from yours, their intention is not to harm you. It is the belief that they are considering the bigger picture and that they genuinely care about your well-being. This kind of trust allows people to be influenced by one another without feeling controlled,” said Delnna.

This is why listening is such an underrated relationship skill, she mentioned.

“Listening does not mean immediately agreeing. Listening does not mean giving up your opinion. Listening does not mean becoming passive. Listening means being genuinely curious about how your partner arrived at their perspective,” said Delnna.

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Here’s what you should consider (Photo: AI Generated) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: AI Generated)

One practical exercise that Delnna often recommends to couples is to spend five minutes explaining their viewpoint without interruption. “The other partner’s only job is to understand, not respond. Afterward, they summarise what they heard before sharing their own perspective. Couples are often surprised by how much tension reduces when people feel understood before solutions are discussed,” said Delnna.

Another important aspect of trust is recognising each other’s strengths. Every relationship has areas where one person may naturally have more expertise, experience, or confidence. One partner may be better with finances. Another may be stronger with emotional conversations. One may excel at long-term planning while the other is better at handling unexpected challenges. “Healthy couples learn to lean into each other’s strengths without feeling diminished by them,” said Delnna.

Practical ways couples can strengthen trust and communication

*Focusing on understanding before trying to be understood.

*Asking questions instead of making assumptions.

*Addressing concerns early rather than allowing resentment to build.

*Acknowledging your partner‘s efforts regularly.

*Creating regular spaces for honest conversations without distractions.

*Remembering that solving a problem together is more important than winning an argument.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been trending on Google for the past 24 hours.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.