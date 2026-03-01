‘People might make fun of me’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she carries affirmation cards; experts reveal benefits

As conversations around mental health continue to intensify on social media, affirmation cards are slowly gaining popularity as a simple self-care tool. Featuring positive statements, these cards are designed to boost confidence, ease anxiety, and promote a positive outlook on life. Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared that she carries affirmation cards in her bag and reads them daily.

During a What’s in my Bag? During a session with Vogue India, the Kushi actor gave a sneak peek into her bag, showcasing a box of affirmation cards. “People might make fun of me, but I do have affirmation cards. They’re cute,” Samantha said.

“Gratitude is the most positive way to start your day,” she read her affirmation card, adding, “And I do start my day with gratitude.”

“Affirmation cards can support mindset change when used consistently, as repeated positive statements may help reshape negative thought patterns through cognitive reinforcement. However, they work best as a supportive motivational tool alongside deeper self-reflection or therapy, rather than as a standalone solution,” Dhara Ghuntla, Psychologist/Psychotherapist, affiliated with Sujay hospital, 7 hills hospital, Criticare hospital, explained.

While affirmation cards are often compared to journaling, Ghuntla stressed that these cards are essentially guided, ready-made prompts. “Unlike journaling, which explores emotions in depth, or traditional affirmations that are often self-created, affirmation cards provide guided, ready-made prompts that support cognitive reframing and mindset building,” she added.

Affirmation cards as a motivational tool

As a motivational tool, affirmation cards can boost confidence and improve workplace behaviour. “Affirmation cards go beyond simple motivation because they influence how a person frames challenges and opportunities each day. When a thought is consciously chosen and repeated, it begins to guide reactions, confidence levels, and workplace behaviour. Real transformation happens only when those affirmations are supported by consistent effort and mindful action,” Kruti Sharma, Corporate Trainer, Leadership Coach, POSH & AML Expert, noted.

Sharma also emphasises that these cards boost constructive thoughts and help to curb anxiety. “Affirmation cards can help calm anxiety and reduce negative self-talk by gently shifting attention toward balanced and constructive thoughts. While they are not a replacement for therapy, they can strengthen self-belief when practised regularly,” she added.

Affirmations and real emotions

Affirmations can aggravate anxiety and distress if used to hide real emotions. “Used to suppress real emotion (“I am happy” while grieving). They contradict entrenched negative core schemas. They replace deeper therapeutic work (trauma processing, attachment repair, etc),” psychologist Ghuntla pointed.

However, the real challenge is practising affirmations in real life. “Affirmations should be paired with clear, practical steps, use them to set intention, then follow up with small, consistent actions that support the belief. Real change happens when positive self-talk is reinforced by behaviour, effort, and accountability,” she added.

