Saline nasal washing: An effective measure to treat nasal blockage

Do you have sniffles or a blocked nose? All of these can be symptoms of common cold and allergic conditions. While these are seasonal ailments, sometimes, environmental allergies, inflammations and infections can lead to chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma and sinusitis (inflammation or swelling of the cavities around the nasal passages). Some people may also suffer from perennial allergic rhinitis, a chronic allergic condition that stays through the year, resulting in nasal congestion and a runny nose.

It is quite prevalent to depend on antibiotics, expectorants or mucus thinning medicines and fever reduction medicines to deal with these issues. And when it comes to medication, it is recommended to take the cue from doctors, who often prescribe medicines for a limited duration to deal with ailments and avoid complications arising from long-term over-dependence.

According to a report published in the American Family Physician (AAFP) journal, by David Rabago, MD, and Aleksandra Zgierska, MD, PhD, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, Wisconsin, saline nasal washing is an effective management strategy for many nasal conditions. It mentions evidence supporting the use of saline nasal spray and liquid saline nasal washing to manage the symptoms of allergic rhinitis and acute upper respiratory tract infections.

To reduce your vulnerability to respiratory issues and avoid over-dependence on medication, it is essential to maintain nasal hygiene. Your nasal passage acts as a pathway to the lungs and cleansing it can reduce the chances of pathogens, allergens, and pollutants entering the lungs or blocking the nose. Therefore, saline nasal washing is an effective way to deal with nasal congestion. Just as handwashing with soap is necessary to remove germs from your hands, saline nasal washing is vital to cleanse the nasal cavity and prevent dust, allergens, germs etc., from entering the body.

The importance of nasal washing and how to do it

Nasal washing conventionally used a neti pot to pour a mixture of distilled saltwater and baking soda through the nostrils to flush out mucus and allergens like pollen and dust. The saltwater also hydrates and eases inflammation of the mucous membranes that line your sinuses. By reducing the swelling in your nasal passages, saline nasal washing can enable you to breathe easily and keep your nasal health in optimal shape. Besides, it can bring relief to adults and kids suffering from sinus issues, colds, and even flu.

However, you need to follow certain precautions while preparing this solution. For instance, you need to use only sterile, distilled or filtered water. After boiling the water for around five minutes, sufficient time needs to be given to let it cool down, and this solution is only fit for use for the next 24 hours. You must also use the right amount of non-iodised salt and baking soda to prepare the solution.

Additionally, regular use of a saline nasal spray can help build immunity against harmful pathogens. And by gently cleansing airborne impurities from the nose, nasal washing can help improve overall nasal functioning.

