Saisha Shinde shares pics before and after feminisation surgeries: ‘Body issues are not just limited to trans women’

Opening up about undergoing multiple surgeries that “everyone does” but “no one talks about”, fashion designer Saisha Shinde, formerly Swapnil Shinde, took to Instagram to share pics of herself in the same dress before and after the “body feminisation surgery”. In the carousel, Saisha also shared some pictures of herself, including that of her “skinny phase” in her early 20s, the “me phase” in her late 20s, the “bulked up” phase in her early 30s, the “overweight phase” in her late 30s, along with pictures of vaser liposuction, post-operative healing and puncture marks, composite BBL butt implant, vaser liposuction of the arms and back.

“Everyone does it. No one talks about it. They want the world to think they are god gifted! Well, I am not going to shy away from giving you all the information because it’s been a journey, to say the least! I went from overweight to skinny to muscular to now trying to achieve the feminine,” she began in a note.

She added: “Our bodies are the main source for our insecurities. And almost all of us are constantly trying to figure out why it’s looking like it does and not what we want it to look like. Body issues are not just limited to trans women but are a general issue for all genders. My journey from podgy to skinny to muscular to podgy again to feminine is truly something I’m proud of…my body has stood by me whenever I took the decision to change it…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saisha (@officialsaishashinde)

According to Saisha – who follows a “very stringent fitness regimen” — losing muscle was the “most difficult aspect” along with “achieving a hip, which is practically non-existent for the male body”. “I knew I would have to go through surgeries to achieve my body goals in terms of femininity. And I didn’t shy away from letting the world know what I wanted to do. People think you get the surgeries and you’re sorted! They don’t understand the turmoil, discomfort and pain that one goes through in the months that come after the surgery,” she continued.

Listing the surgeries she has undergone, Saisha thanked her surgeons, “So here are the surgeries I’ve done to feminise my body yet again thanks to the brilliant team at @drparagtelang @ffsbydrparagtelang”.

*Breast augmentation

*Vaser liposuction arms

*Vaser liposuction back

*Vaser liposuction 360 degrees of the abdomen

*Composite BBL butt implant with purified fat injection in hips

Also Read | The weight loss mantras that helped former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover shed 10 kgs

The latest post comes close on the heels of one in which she detailed what it means “to pass” in a trans community. “There is a term within the trans community…it’s called ‘to pass’. It simply means ‘to pass as a woman’…a dream, a goal, a reality for all of us. In order to pass, most of us have to go through treatments, medications, surgeries and most importantly therapy,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saisha (@officialsaishashinde)

She added that not all trans women are born looking feminine and not all women are born looking feminine either. To achieve what one’s idea of femininity is, one chooses to go through changes no matter what your identity, she wrote, adding that we live in a time where doctors are as good as God for us as they give us what our intrinsic soul, heart and brain has always envisioned.

“An exterior that matches the interior…And so I have chosen to talk about all my procedures openly…the latest surgery I did was facial feminisation.. a surgery which is extremely common and one that I definitely wanted as I had a masculine face…” she added, listing that her face underwent Type III Forehead Contouring, Brow Bone Shave, Hairline Lowering, Feminising Rhinoplasty, Eyebrow lift, Lip lift, and Adam’s apple shaving.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!