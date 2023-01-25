Saisha Shinde shares before and after pictures of facial feminisation surgery: ‘I want to be free and happy’

Saisha Shinde, who is undergoing body feminisation surgeries, took to Instagram to share some before and after pictures of undergoing facial feminisation surgeries. In a note penned to describe her thoughts, she expressed, “I came out publicly to live a free life without any expectations as to what it will result in…and today, I want to show my face… without any expectations…but I want to be free and I want to be happy…So here I am…with makeup and without before my facial feminisation surgery and after.”

Thanking her surgeons, the fashion designer wrote, “There is still a lot of swelling…as I take this pic…and the doc has assured me it’s only going to get better here on.”

What is facial feminisation surgery?

According to MayoClinic.org, facial feminisation surgery (FFS) might be done as a step in the process of treating discomfort due to a difference in gender identity and sex assigned at birth (gender dysphoria). The techniques can help transgender women transition physically to their self-affirmed gender.

It encompasses a broad range of procedures to change the shape of the face to look feminine. The site notes that examples include having the hairline moved to create a smaller forehead, having lips and cheekbones augmented, or having the jaw and chin reshaped and resized. Skin-tightening surgery, such as a face-lift, is another option.

Dr Pawan Singh, consultant – dermatology, Regency Health, Kanpur said that it could be a single or even a series of surgeries. “Masculine face characteristics are typically square and angular. The procedure softens these traits, resulting in a more oval-shaped face. Furthermore, the brow ridge and forehead are adjusted to give a softer contour with feminine highlights,” Dr Singh told indianexpress.com.

The expert further explained that the hairline, forehead, nose, and jaw are the most commonly addressed features with FFS. “A full FFS can take eight to nine hours if performed as a single procedure. Some surgeons advise separating the treatments into two surgeries spaced by seven to 10 days or more,” Dr Singh added.

The full recovery following FFS takes around a year, but most patients “feel excellent after about 2-3 weeks”. “A large percentage of healing occurs within the first two to six weeks after surgery, and swelling normally improves top-down (forehead to chin),” Dr Singh said, adding botox and fillers provide good correction of features without complications.

Patients can usually keep their social obligations and return to work two weeks after their initial surgery date. “The length of time it takes for a patient to fully recover is determined on their overall health, medical history, and the specific gender-affirming surgeries undertaken,” Dr Singh said.

The latest post comes right after she shared a few before and after pictures of undergoing body feminisation surgery.

“Everyone does it. No one talks about it. They want the world to think they are god gifted! Well, I am not going to shy away from giving you all the information because it’s been a journey, to say the least! I went from overweight to skinny to muscular to now trying to achieve the feminine,” she began in a note.

She added: “Our bodies are the main source for our insecurities. And almost all of us are constantly trying to figure out why it’s looking like it does and not what we want it to look like. Body issues are not just limited to trans women but are a general issue for all genders. My journey from podgy to skinny to muscular to podgy again to feminine is truly something I’m proud of…my body has stood by me whenever I took the decision to change it…”

Formerly, Swapnil Shinde, Saisha also shared pictures of herself in the same dress before and after the “body feminisation surgery”, featuring some pictures from her “skinny phase” in her early 20s, the “me phase” in her late 20s, the “bulked up” phase in her early 30s, the “overweight phase” in her late 30s, along with pictures of vaser liposuction, post-operative healing and puncture marks, composite BBL butt implant, vaser liposuction of the arms and back.

