Saif Ali Khan says Kareena Kapoor doesn’t like to talk after 10 PM: ‘You’ve been with me for 17 years’

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Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s recent appearance on Koffee With Karan season 9 gave us a candid look into the couple’s personal life. “Bebo does not like to talk after 10 pm, once we are in bed together. She never told me, though,” Saif shared with their host Karan Johar.
To this, Kareena said, “You have been with me 17 years, Saifu. You know that’s my me-time.” He further added, “It took me a long time to realise.” When Kareena said, “I thought it was understood,” Saif laughed, “It wasn’t understood!”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Why is Kareena’s ‘me-time’ important?
Rujuta Varade, a psychologist at Mpower Aditya Birla Education Trust, says relationships offer companionship, emotional security, shared experiences, and opportunities for personal growth. “As two individuals build a life together, they gradually become part of each other’s routines, decisions and everyday experiences. Every individual has personal interests, emotional needs, aspirations and ways of experiencing the world,” she shares, adding that making time for these aspects of ourselves allows us to understand our needs better, reconnect with our interests and maintain a healthy sense of individuality.
As a psychologist, Varade believes that creating personal space within a relationship is an important aspect of emotional well-being. “It gives both partners an opportunity to explore themselves, recharge and continue growing as individuals while sharing a meaningful connection,” she explains.
But how can you make sure it doesn’t affect your relationship? Varade shares a few tips:
1. Recognising the importance of personal space: Spending time with yourself gives you an opportunity to understand your thoughts, explore your interests and become more aware of your emotional needs. While one partner may enjoy reading or spending time outdoors, the other may find comfort in music, creative activities or meeting friends. Understanding and appreciating these individual preferences helps couples develop mutual respect and emotional understanding.
2. Establishing healthy boundaries through communication: Healthy boundaries are an essential part of every relationship. They help partners communicate their expectations, personal preferences and emotional needs.
3. Encouraging each other’s individual growth: Both partners bring different experiences, interests, ambitions and strengths into a relationship. Encouraging these individual qualities can contribute to personal confidence and shared happiness.
4. Creating a balance between ‘Me Time’ and ‘Us Time’: While personal time allows individuals to reconnect with themselves, quality time together strengthens emotional intimacy and companionship. Couples can consciously create this balance by planning activities together, having meaningful conversations, sharing responsibilities and checking in with each other’s emotional needs.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.