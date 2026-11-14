Saif Ali Khan says Kareena Kapoor doesn’t like to talk after 10 PM: ‘You’ve been with me for 17 years’

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s recent appearance on Koffee With Karan season 9 gave us a candid look into the couple’s personal life. “Bebo does not like to talk after 10 pm, once we are in bed together. She never told me, though,” Saif shared with their host Karan Johar.

To this, Kareena said, “You have been with me 17 years, Saifu. You know that’s my me-time.” He further added, “It took me a long time to realise.” When Kareena said, “I thought it was understood,” Saif laughed, “It wasn’t understood!”

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