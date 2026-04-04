What went down when Saif Ali Khan met brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu for the first time: ‘You have nice biceps’

In a candid conversation on the All About Her podcast, Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu recalled their first meeting over a game of pool and the “rollercoaster” relationship advice Saif gave Kunal about marrying his sister, Soha Ali Khan.

“It was in a game of pool at a friend’s house. We played three sets. I was hoping to beat you guys in one game, but we lost 2-1. But I remember you complimented me on my biceps. So I was like, that’s a win-win.” When Saif asked, “How did I compliment you on your biceps? Did I say, “You have nice biceps?” to which Soha jokingly added, “You did touch them a lot. You do like touching him.”

Kunal further added, “I remember going to you with troubles I was having with her, and it was pretty much like my brother telling me what to do instead of the girl’s brother telling me. “You said, this is a rollercoaster you’ve decided to be on. Either you can get off, or you can enjoy the ride. And it was sane advice.”

Saif reiterated his first impression of Kunal, calling him a “lovely, lovely guy” — “He is warm and funny, very charming and a good storyteller. The Madgaon Express director, on the other hand, recalled his first time meeting Saif: “I was very nervous, meeting the superstar, also I was dating his sister. I hope he doesn’t kick my ass at pool” while Saif quipped, “Not with those biceps”.

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Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, said that getting married early throws your identity for a toss. “You feel lost, and suddenly you’re expected to be someone’s partner, anchor, maybe even their emotional home. What eases the transition is support that doesn’t push maturity before readiness — space to grow, communicate, and rediscover yourself within the relationship, not just as a part of it,” she said, adding that support from extended family can make all the difference for a new member joining the family.

Comparing each other’s success

Counselling psychologist Athul Raj added that comparisons can leave a deep mark on a person. When one is constantly measured against another, it can make them question their own worth: ‘Am I good enough?’ Over time, this can lead to self-doubt, unnecessary competition, or hiding one’s true interests to avoid judgment.”

Success is personal and cannot be measured against someone else. Raj said that people with similar paths should focus on what truly matters to them–growth, learning, and happiness. “Setting individual goals, even small ones, helps shift the focus from comparison to personal achievement. Honest conversations about dreams and challenges can turn potential rivalry into support,” he shared.

Recognising each other’s unique strengths, whether creativity, determination, or resilience, changes the story from ‘better or worse’ to ‘complementary’. At the end of the day, success is about being proud of your own journey, not someone else’s.

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“Encouraging collaboration, empathy, and recognition of differences over competition teaches brothers to coexist respectfully. When people feel supported equally, they can pursue their own passions freely, celebrate each other’s wins, and grow confident in their own worth,” concluded the expert.