‘No one asked me’: Saif Ali Khan says his dad spoke less but taught a lot; expert weighs in

Speaking at the Tiger Pataudi Memorial Lecture 2026 in Kolkata, Saif Ali Khan reflected on his father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and described him as someone who communicated differently from those around him. Recalling his relationship with his father, Saif said, “I knew him respectfully as Abba, a man of very few words who somehow said everything to us as a family that mattered. He never raised his voice and was always there for us. He taught us to respect people at a very early age.”

Saif also spoke about his father’s quiet nature in social situations and how it often stood out during gatherings. “At home, he rarely spoke about achievements. He rarely spoke about anything. My mother would be exasperated at dinners and gatherings, where people who knew less than him would be giving their opinions. He would say, ‘No one asked me,’ but he wouldn’t speak because no one had asked him. It was a very different brand of confidence,” he shared.