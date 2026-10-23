Saif Ali Khan reveals wife Kareena’s bedtime ritual: ‘Such good sleep’

Saif Ali Khan, 56, opened up about his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s bedtime routine that involves ghee. “A lot of ghee is coming to our home nowadays,” shared Saif on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Notably, Saif is set to receive two years of free ghee from Amitabh Bachchan, which he was excited about when the latter announced it on the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. “I am still to get it, though,” exclaimed Saif.

Meanwhile, Kareena, 46, shared with Kapil, “We use a lot of ghee at home. The children have it and so do we.” Saif mentioned, “She doesn’t just eat it. She applies it on her feet at night.”

Kareena exclaimed, “Of course! It gives such good sleep!”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

With his usual wit, Saif shared, “Imagine how romantic it is that our bedroom is smelling like a dhaba (roadside eatery). She picks up the intercom and says, ‘Bhaisaab, pls bring the ghee. Warm it up.”

Kareena added, “Warm it up and massage onto your feet just before bed and then a warm quilt on top of it. It’s too good!”

Here’s what you should consider about ghee (Photo: AI Generated) Here’s what you should consider about ghee (Photo: AI Generated)

Does this ritual work?

According to consultant dietitian Garima Goyal, the practice has roots in traditional Indian wellness rituals, where foot massage with ghee or oil is often associated with relaxation.

Story continues below this ad

But does applying ghee to the feet actually improve sleep?

From a scientific perspective, Goyal noted that there is currently “limited evidence that applying ghee directly to the soles of the feet improves sleep quality or treats insomnia”. “The practice may nevertheless feel soothing for some people, particularly when it becomes part of a calming bedtime ritual,” said Goyal.

Gentle foot massage can help promote relaxation by reducing physical tension and creating a sense of comfort. “Some research suggests that foot massage may improve subjective sleep quality in certain populations, although the evidence is limited and does not establish that ghee itself has a sleep-enhancing effect. The benefits may come from the massage, the relaxing routine or the expectation of feeling calmer rather than from the substance applied to the skin.”

Ghee primarily acts as an emollient, helping soften and moisturise dry skin. “There is no strong evidence that applying it to the feet allows nutrients to enter the bloodstream in a way that regulates sleep hormones or directly calms the nervous system. It should therefore be viewed as a personal comfort practice rather than a proven treatment for sleep problems,” said Goyal.

For better sleep, established habits matter more. “Maintaining a consistent bedtime and wake-up time, reducing bright light and stimulating screen use before bed, limiting caffeine later in the day and keeping the bedroom quiet and comfortable can support healthy sleep. A relaxing routine involving a warm bath, gentle stretching, breathing exercises or a light foot massage may also help people wind down.”

Story continues below this ad

If someone chooses to apply ghee, a small amount on clean, dry skin is generally a simple moisturising practice. “However, it can make the feet slippery, so care is needed when walking afterwards. People with diabetes, reduced foot sensation or poor circulation should take particular care with foot treatments and skin changes. Persistent difficulty falling asleep, frequent night-time waking or daytime exhaustion should not be managed through bedtime rituals alone. Ongoing symptoms may require assessment for insomnia, sleep apnoea, medication effects or other underlying causes,” Goyal said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.