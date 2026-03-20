‘Especially at my age…’: Saif Ali Khan on the lifestyle shifts needed in your 50s to look and feel good; expert on why the body stops forgiving

Ageing is a natural process, but many people today are increasingly interested in maintaining their health, energy levels, and skin quality as they grow older. Recently, actor Saif Ali Khan spoke about this during a podcast conversation with his sister Soha Ali Khan on her YouTube channel.

Reflecting on his approach to staying healthy and maintaining his appearance in his 50s, Saif highlighted that it is not just about skincare routines but a combination of everyday habits that influence how a person looks and feels. According to him, maintaining a healthy lifestyle requires attention to several basic but often overlooked factors. “It’s a holistic thing, you have to sleep well, eat well, especially at my age, and exercise. Every little thing shows up on your face. To look good, you also have to behave well,” he said, suggesting that physical health and emotional well-being are closely connected to appearance.

He also noted that skincare alone cannot compensate for unhealthy habits. “It reflects my lifestyle, my thoughts, and just generally good behaviour. You can’t get away with anything anymore,” he said, adding that as people grow older, the body becomes less forgiving of excess.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Saif further reflected on how certain habits that may have felt manageable earlier in life can begin to have a noticeable impact later on. “It takes a little time to accept that those days are gone,” he added, referring to behaviours such as late-night partying, smoking, or heavy drinking that can affect overall health and skin quality over time.

How lifestyle habits influence skin health and visible ageing as people grow older

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD general medicine, FAIG, consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “Skin health is closely linked to overall lifestyle habits. Adequate sleep allows the body to repair tissues and regulate hormones that support collagen production and skin regeneration. Poor sleep can lead to dullness, dark circles, and accelerated signs of ageing. Diet also plays a critical role. A balanced diet rich in antioxidants, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals supports skin elasticity, hydration, and protection against oxidative stress.”

Regular exercise improves blood circulation, he adds, which helps deliver oxygen and nutrients to the skin, giving it a healthier appearance. Stress management is equally important because chronic stress elevates cortisol levels, which can break down collagen and trigger inflammation. Over time, these factors collectively influence how the skin ages and how youthful a person appears.

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Why does the body become less tolerant of habits like poor sleep, smoking, or excessive drinking after the age of 40 or 50?

As people age, Dr Reddy notes, the body’s ability to repair and regenerate cells gradually slows down. Metabolism becomes less efficient, and the production of key structural proteins such as collagen and elastin declines. Habits like smoking, poor sleep, and excessive alcohol consumption accelerate oxidative stress and inflammation in the body. In younger years, the body may compensate for some of these habits more easily, but after the age of 40 or 50, the recovery process becomes slower.

“This is why the impact of unhealthy habits becomes more visible in the form of wrinkles, reduced skin elasticity, fatigue, and other health concerns. Ageing also affects hormonal balance, immune response, and organ function, which further reduces the body’s tolerance to long-term lifestyle stressors,” mentions Dr Reddy.

Lifestyle and skincare strategies for people in their 50s

In the 50s, Dr Reddy states that consistency in healthy routines becomes especially important. Maintaining a balanced diet that includes adequate protein, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats helps support skin structure and overall health. Hydration is essential because skin tends to become drier with age. Regular physical activity, such as walking, strength training, or yoga, helps maintain circulation, muscle strength, and metabolic health. Prioritising quality sleep and managing stress through relaxation techniques or mindfulness can also support hormonal balance and skin repair.

From a skincare perspective, he says, daily sun protection is crucial because ultraviolet exposure is one of the main contributors to premature ageing. “Using a gentle cleanser, a moisturiser that supports the skin barrier, and ingredients such as antioxidants, peptides, or retinoids under medical guidance can help maintain skin texture and elasticity. Periodic consultation with a dermatologist can also help individuals choose treatments that are suitable for their skin type and age-related concerns,” concludes Dr Reddy.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.