Sai Pallavi reveals what keeps her grounded: ‘I started thinking about how Sita Maa would react’

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Sai Pallavi cannot start her day without meditation. “If I don’t meditate, I feel a little unbalanced,” she shared with journalist Prema Malini during a 2025 interaction on her podcast, Prema The Journalist. Recently, while promoting her upcoming release Ramayana, the actor shared that, besides meditation, she also practices spirituality and follows a strict vegetarian diet to avoid harming animals.
Recently, on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, she spoke at length about how meditation helped her stay grounded and prepare better for her role.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“Actually, if I don’t meditate, I end up having even more thoughts. So, most of the time, even while playing the character of Sita Maa, I believed in practising meditation,” she shared with the host, further adding: “While portraying this character, I learnt that whenever I am in a stressful situation, I should simply observe it rather than react to it. Whenever I encountered a stressful situation, I started thinking about how Sita Maa would have reacted. This is what I feel I learnt from the character of Sita Maa.”
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Sharath Arora, chief instructor and founder at Himalayan Iyengar Yoga Centre, says that meditation is a timeless spiritual practice rooted in ancient traditions, yet its benefits are increasingly validated by modern science. According to him, dedicating even five minutes daily can harmonise your mind, body, and spirit, creating a profound connection to your inner self while positively impacting your physical health.
Arora says that in the short term, it promotes spiritual calm by helping individuals achieve a state of presence, quiet external chaos, and connect with inner stillness. “This brings immediate relief from stress and anxiety. Additionally, meditation enhances mental clarity; even brief periods of inward focus clear mental clutter, improving decision-making and fostering creativity,” he tells indianexpress.com.
In the long run, he says meditation cultivates heightened awareness, deepening mindfulness and fostering a stronger connection to one’s purpose. “On an emotional level, meditation promotes balance by quieting the ego, enabling individuals to approach challenges with grace, fostering emotional stability and resilience,” Arora explains.
Getting started
To begin, Arora recommends sitting comfortably, closing your eyes, focusing on your breath, and feeling the energy of each inhale and the release of tension with each exhale.
Next, try guided mantra meditation by repeating a calming word like ‘Om’ or ‘peace,’ allowing the vibration to bring balance and clarity.
“Visualise a golden light entering your body with each breath, filling you with warmth and healing energy,” he says, adding that, finally, you should spend a few minutes reflecting on what you’re grateful for, which can raise your emotional vibration and cultivate positivity.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.