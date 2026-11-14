Sai Pallavi reveals what keeps her grounded: ‘I started thinking about how Sita Maa would react’

Sai Pallavi cannot start her day without meditation. “If I don’t meditate, I feel a little unbalanced,” she shared with journalist Prema Malini during a 2025 interaction on her podcast, Prema The Journalist. Recently, while promoting her upcoming release Ramayana, the actor shared that, besides meditation, she also practices spirituality and follows a strict vegetarian diet to avoid harming animals.

Recently, on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, she spoke at length about how meditation helped her stay grounded and prepare better for her role.

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