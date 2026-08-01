Sai Pallavi on living with acne and rosacea: ‘When people accepted me…’

In an industry obsessed with perfection, Sai Pallavi has remained unapologetically herself. The actor, known for her no-makeup look in films and real life, embraces her natural skin with confidence—despite struggling with acne and rosacea. In an interview with The Hindu, the Rowdy Baby actor had said, “When people accepted me for who I was, a girl with acne (rosacea), I learnt that confidence was the real beauty.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Mikki Singh, founder and medical director of Bodycraft Clinics, Bengaluru and Gurgaon, explains that there is a scientifically backed connection between emotions and skin health.