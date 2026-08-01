Sai Pallavi on living with acne and rosacea: ‘When people accepted me…’

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In an industry obsessed with perfection, Sai Pallavi has remained unapologetically herself. The actor, known for her no-makeup look in films and real life, embraces her natural skin with confidence—despite struggling with acne and rosacea. In an interview with The Hindu, the Rowdy Baby actor had said, “When people accepted me for who I was, a girl with acne (rosacea), I learnt that confidence was the real beauty.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Mikki Singh, founder and medical director of Bodycraft Clinics, Bengaluru and Gurgaon, explains that there is a scientifically backed connection between emotions and skin health.
“Our skin often mirrors our emotional state, and chronic stress or holding onto grudges can indeed contribute to skin issues like increased inflammation, a weakened skin barrier or the triggering or worsening of autoimmune responses,” she says, adding that stress elevates cortisol levels, which can trigger or worsen conditions like acne, eczema, rosacea, psoriasis, and even premature ageing.
Explaining the difference between acne and rosacea, she says that acne has different variants such as blackheads, whiteheads, pimples, or deep and painful cysts and nodules. You can see that acne has redness around the acne breakouts only. “Rosacea, on the other hand, begins with the tendency to blush or flush more easily than other people. Common symptoms include redness, swelling of the face, red and irritated eyes, along with highly visible blood vessels on the face,” she adds.
However, skin issues can leave a deep and lasting scar on one’s mental health, especially their self-perception and confidence, and Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, explains why that happens.
“Many people struggle to see themselves as beautiful despite receiving compliments because self-perception is shaped less by external validation and more by early experiences that form our self-esteem and self-concept. Childhood remarks such as being compared to siblings, criticised for appearance, teased by peers, bullied, or receiving love and praise conditionally can create deep emotional wounds,” she tells indianexpress.com.
Over time, Khangarot says that these beliefs become internalised and create a cognitive bias where the mind selectively notices flaws while dismissing compliments as insincere or temporary. “As adults, people often continue relating to themselves through the lens of these early experiences rather than their present reality. And healing begins by recognising these childhood narratives, grieving unmet emotional needs, and gradually building self-worth that comes from self-acceptance rather than external approval,” she further elaborates.
Khangarot adds that it is important to limit constant comparison, particularly through social media, and surround oneself with relationships that offer acceptance rather than judgment.
“True beauty is rooted in authenticity, resilience, kindness, and the ability to embrace oneself, imperfections included. When self-esteem is built on inner qualities rather than external validation, confidence becomes more stable and less vulnerable to societal expectations,” she concludes.