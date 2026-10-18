Saba Ali Khan on being single at 50: ‘I will not compromise just for the sake of marriage’

Sharmila Tagore’s elder daughter, Saba Pataudi, recently opened up about remaining single at 50, admitting that while she would have loved a life partner, she is unwilling to compromise on her expectations to get married.

In an interview with SheThePeople, Saba also spoke about the importance of independence, mutual respect and friendship in a relationship.

“I have not remained single by choice. I would have loved to have had a companion,” Saba said, recalling Taapsee Pannu’s statement, “I need a man and not a boy.” She added that her upbringing had taught her to be responsible and independent from an early age.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Why is Saba Ali Khan single at 50?

“I used to tell Abba, ‘You’ve taught me to be different. I am not adapting to somebody who doesn’t know what responsibility is.’ Men still haven’t completely accepted strong women. So, it is lonely, but it depends on how you define lonely. I’m a person who can be left alone and be very happy in my own space,” she said.

Saba further explained that while she enjoys her own company, she has not ruled out the possibility of finding a partner. “I am a loner and can be alone, but I’m not lonely. I see a lot of my friends reinventing themselves and finding another relationship even at the age of 50. So there’s always a chance. But I will not compromise just for the sake of marriage. I don’t have to prove anything to anyone,” she said.

She also emphasised that respect, care and friendship are essential to building a lasting relationship. “I need to feel that I’m in a relationship because I’m respected and cared for, and that it’s mutual. But more than chemistry, I think there has to be a friendship. Having a trustworthy partner you can talk to and relate to is important. So, if I find that, I’m still game,” she added.

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Navigating singlehood at 50

Commenting on how remaining single despite wanting a life partner can affect emotional well-being, psychologist Dr Rimpa Sarkar, Founder, PhD, Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, said that the desire for companionship can coexist with independence and contentment.

“Wanting a life partner and being happy with your own company are not mutually exclusive. A person can have a fulfilling life, strong friendships and independence, and still experience sadness about not having found the companionship they wanted,” she explained.

Reflecting on Saba’s comments about her father’s influence on her expectations of a partner, Sarkar said early family relationships often shape how people understand responsibility, trust, emotional availability and partnership.

“Our early family relationships often become the first template through which we understand responsibility, trust, emotional availability and partnership. If someone grows up with a parent who models independence and accountability, they may naturally expect similar qualities in a partner,” she said.

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“Healthy relationships require the ability to depend on each other without losing individuality. The goal is not to become less independent, but to develop enough trust and flexibility to allow another person to contribute meaningfully to your life,” Dr Rimpa explained.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.