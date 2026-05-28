Rubina Dilaik on pregnancy, motherhood, fitness and more: ‘I could do without…’

Rubina Dilaik, best known for shows like Choti Bahu and Bigg Boss, is a well-known face on the small screen. Now, she has donned the hat of a host for The Ward, a nonfiction reality show that brings together 10 pregnant women under one roof for 10 days.

Opening up about this new role, the Shakti—Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor said the experience was emotional because she was stepping in not just as host but “also as a mother”. In an exclusive email interview, Rubina also discussed how her twin daughters changed her perspective on everything, the challenges of a twin pregnancy, how she and husband Abhinav Shukla manage parent duties, her diet, and fitness routines.

Read the edited excerpts below:

You are a mother to two beautiful daughters. How has life changed after welcoming them into the world?

Rubina Dilaik: Life has changed in the most beautiful, emotional, and transformative way possible. Becoming a mother to my daughters has completely shifted my perspective on life, relationships, priorities, and even towards myself. Earlier, life was very structured around ambition, work, and personal goals, but motherhood brings a completely different emotional depth. Suddenly, your heart exists outside your body. Every little moment, whether it is their smile, their laughter, or even their silence, affects you deeply. I think motherhood has made me softer, more patient, more emotionally aware, and far more grateful. At the same time, it has made me stronger, as every decision I make now comes with a greater sense of responsibility and purpose. My daughters have truly brought a different kind of joy and meaning into my life that words honestly cannot fully explain.

Tell us about your role, as a host and a mother, in ‘The Ward’. Now that you are a mother yourself, how did you approach it?

Rubina Dilaik: I approached The Ward with great emotion because I was stepping into it not just as a host but also as a mother who had recently experienced many of the same emotions the participants were feeling. That made the connection extremely real and personal for me. As a host, my responsibility was to create a safe and comfortable space where every participant felt heard and emotionally secure. But as a mother, I naturally connected with their fears, anxieties, hormonal changes, emotional vulnerability, and even their excitement. There were many moments during the show where I stopped reacting professionally and simply responded as a woman who understood what they were going through. I think emotional honesty made my experience on The Ward so special and meaningful.

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Did you have any tips or tricks to share with the expectant mother participants on the show, drawing from your own experiences?

Rubina Dilaik: More than giving “tips”, I really tried to reassure them emotionally because every pregnancy journey is different and deeply personal. One thing I constantly told them was to be kinder and more patient with themselves. Women often put tremendous pressure on themselves during pregnancy to do everything perfectly, but I feel it is important to allow yourself to slow down, rest, and emotionally process everything you are going through. I also encouraged them to express their feelings openly rather than carry them silently. Another thing I genuinely believe is that asking for help should never make a woman feel guilty. Pregnancy is not meant to be navigated alone. Emotional support, rest, proper nourishment, and mental peace are equally important during this phase.

How was your pregnancy journey, considering you were carrying twins?

Rubina Dilaik: My pregnancy journey was beautiful, emotional, and physically demanding, as carrying twins comes with its own set of challenges. There were moments of excitement and gratitude, but also moments of exhaustion, anxiety, and emotional overwhelm. Your body changes so rapidly, and the physical demands are much greater. Despite all the challenges, it was also one of the most magical experiences of my life because I witnessed my body create and nurture two lives. That realisation itself felt incredibly powerful and humbling.

Rubina Dilaik in a scene from her TV show, Choti Bahu. (Express archive) Rubina Dilaik in a scene from her TV show, Choti Bahu. (Express archive)

Motherhood can become extremely overwhelming, something that words cannot fully express. What has been the biggest lesson this role has taught you?

Rubina Dilaik: The biggest lesson motherhood has taught me is surrender and acceptance. As women, we often try to control everything and meet every expectation perfectly, but motherhood teaches us that it is okay to not have everything figured out all the time. It teaches you patience, resilience, emotional strength, and unconditional love in its purest form. I have also learned that perfection does not exist in parenting. Every mother is simply doing her best as she navigates her own emotional and physical journey. Motherhood has made me more compassionate towards myself and towards other women. It has taught me that sometimes simply showing up every day with love is enough.

What did your diet and fitness regimens look like during pregnancy, and how have they changed since becoming a mother, considering that priorities change?

Rubina Dilaik: During pregnancy, especially while carrying twins, my focus was primarily on nourishment, balance, and listening to my body. I did not believe in putting unnecessary physical pressure on myself. I made sure I was eating nutritious meals, staying hydrated, resting whenever my body demanded it, and maintaining gentle movement wherever possible. Beyond fitness goals, my priority was to create a healthy, peaceful environment for my babies. After becoming a mother, priorities naturally change as your routine revolves around your children. Earlier, fitness was about looking a certain way, but now it is more about feeling healthy, energetic, and emotionally balanced so I can show up fully for my daughters and myself.

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How has the concept of “me-time” changed for you since embracing motherhood?

Rubina Dilaik: Motherhood completely changes your understanding of “me-time”. Earlier, it may have meant long breaks, relaxation, or uninterrupted personal space, but after becoming a mother, even the smallest moments start feeling precious. Sometimes “me-time” is simply sitting quietly for a few minutes, enjoying a cup of coffee peacefully, or taking a moment to emotionally reconnect with yourself. I think motherhood teaches you to appreciate stillness in a completely different way. At the same time, I also feel it is very important for mothers not to lose themselves entirely in the process of caregiving. Taking care of your emotional well-being is equally important because only when a mother feels emotionally balanced can she truly nurture everyone around her.

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As working parents, how do Abhinav and you divide the responsibilities of the girls?

Rubina Dilaik: I genuinely believe parenting must be a partnership, and Abhinav and I try our best to approach it that way. There is no fixed rulebook because every day brings different challenges and responsibilities, but we make sure both of us are equally involved in raising our daughters. Whether it is spending quality time with them, handling routines, emotionally being present, or managing responsibilities around work schedules, we constantly support each other as a team. I think the most important thing is communication and understanding, because parenting can become overwhelming if one person feels emotionally burdened alone. We are learning and growing together as parents every day.

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The best and the “could-do-without-it” aspects of being a parent.

Rubina Dilaik: The best part of being a parent is the unconditional love and emotional fulfilment it brings to your life. There is nothing more beautiful than watching your child grow, smile, discover the world, and simply hold your hand. It changes you emotionally in the most profound way. At the same time, parenting is also physically and emotionally exhausting. The sleepless nights, constant worry, emotional guilt, exhaustion, and the pressure to balance everything can sometimes become overwhelming. If there is one thing I could do without, it would probably be the constant guilt mothers carry, the feeling that you are never doing “enough”, even when you are giving your all.

The one thing you would like to tell all the participants and other expectant mothers.

Rubina Dilaik: I would simply like to tell every expectant mother to be gentle with herself. Pregnancy and motherhood are not competitions, and there is no “perfect” way to experience them. Every woman’s journey is unique and valid. Please allow yourself to feel every emotion without guilt, ask for support when you need it, and never feel pressured to always appear strong or perfect. Your emotional well-being matters just as much as your physical health. Most importantly, trust yourself because a mother’s intuition and strength are far more powerful than she often realises.

The most important lesson or quality you would want your daughters to champion over the years, and why.

Rubina Dilaik: The one quality I would want my daughters to always carry with them is kindness, towards themselves and towards others. I think the world today constantly pushes people towards perfection, competition, and external validation, but kindness and emotional sensitivity are what truly make a person beautiful and strong. I want my daughters to grow up emotionally secure, confident, compassionate, and unafraid to express themselves honestly. I also want them to value empathy because when you understand and respect people’s emotions, you naturally become more humane and grounded in life.

The Ward by Moving Image Studios is available on The Little Adda Company’s YouTube channel.