Roshni Chopra tries salt stomping ritual for ‘best sleep, stress relief’; dermatologists weigh in

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Armed with Epsom salts and good energy, Roshni Chopra has jumped on the latest salt stomping bandwagon. On Instagram, she shared that the ritual helps cleanse her energy, keep it light, and give her the best possible sleep.
“Something sacred about salt – this Epsom salt stomping ritual is so relaxing & literally gives you the most calm, grounded feeling and the best sleep,” she mentioned in the caption of her Instagram post.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Shireen Furtado, Sr. Consultant – Medical & Cosmetic Dermatology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, explains that salt stomping is a traditional ritual in which a person walks or lightly steps on salt, often believing it can remove negative energy, bring good luck, or provide a sense of emotional cleansing. However, from a dermatologist’s point of view, there is no strong scientific evidence that walking on salt provides health, detoxification or skin-related benefits.
Dr Shareefa Chause, dermatologist at Dr Shareefa Skin Care Clinic in Mumbai, concurs, adding that the main consideration is the condition of the feet and the type of salt used.
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Dr Chause stresses that salt can have a drying effect on the skin, and prolonged contact may worsen dryness, cracks, or irritation, especially in people with sensitive skin, eczema, or an already damaged skin barrier. “If there are cuts, blisters, skin infections, or open wounds on the feet, direct exposure to salt should be avoided as it can cause stinging and further irritation,” she tells indianexpress.com.
If someone chooses to practice salt stomping, Dr Chause believes it is important to make sure your surroundings remain surroundings, avoid prolonged exposure, wash the feet afterwards, and apply a moisturiser to prevent excessive dryness. “It should be viewed as a wellness ritual rather than a proven dermatological treatment,” she reiterates, adding that people with diabetes or reduced sensation in their feet should also be particularly cautious because unnoticed injuries can become problematic.
Dr Furtado concludes that therefore the main benefit of salt stomping is likely to be cultural, emotional or ritualistic rather than a proven medical benefit. “If your goal is healthier feet or smoother skin, simple measures such as “regular washing, moisturising, wearing comfortable footwear and treating existing skin problems appropriately” are safer and better supported by medical evidence.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.