Roshni Chopra tries salt stomping ritual for ‘best sleep, stress relief’; dermatologists weigh in

Armed with Epsom salts and good energy, Roshni Chopra has jumped on the latest salt stomping bandwagon. On Instagram, she shared that the ritual helps cleanse her energy, keep it light, and give her the best possible sleep.

“Something sacred about salt – this Epsom salt stomping ritual is so relaxing & literally gives you the most calm, grounded feeling and the best sleep,” she mentioned in the caption of her Instagram post.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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What is salt stomping?

Dr Shireen Furtado, Sr. Consultant – Medical & Cosmetic Dermatology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, explains that salt stomping is a traditional ritual in which a person walks or lightly steps on salt, often believing it can remove negative energy, bring good luck, or provide a sense of emotional cleansing. However, from a dermatologist’s point of view, there is no strong scientific evidence that walking on salt provides health, detoxification or skin-related benefits.