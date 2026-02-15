Decoding Roshni Chopra’s 5-ingredient ‘glow shot’: ‘I drink this on an empty stomach before breakfast 3-5 times a week’

Filled with antioxidants that support gut health, boost your immunity and promote cell turnover, the 5-ingredient recipe is quick and easy, can be made in less than 10 minutes.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 15, 2026 11:00 PM IST
Roshni Chopra shares her viral glow shot for skin healthRoshni Chopra shares her viral glow shot for skin health. (Source: Instagram/@roshnichopra)
Want clear, healthy skin that glows from within? Roshni Chopra seems to have a solution — a ‘glow shot’ taken on an empty stomach. In a few weeks, Roshni says you will find yourself stopping in front of the mirror instead of adding skincare staples to your cart late at night.

Filled with antioxidants that support gut health, boost your immunity and promote cell turnover, the 5-ingredient recipe is quick and easy, can be made in less than 10 minutes, and, if consumed first thing in the morning, will promise amazing results, believes Roshni. Taking to social media, the television actor and host shared a video detailing the process of making this concoction. Note down the recipe as follows:

“It works ✨🤌🏽Glow Shot Recipe (I drink this on an empty stomach before breakfast 3-5 times a week )

1 amla – vitamin C, skin glow
7–10 curry patta leaves – for hair root strength
1 thumb of ginger – aids digestion
5–6 black peppercorns crushed – better nutrient absorption & boost metabolism
Jaggery to taste – balances taste with gentle sweetness
Water – hydration,” mentioned the caption of her Instagram post.

 

Does it really work?

According to Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, amla is rich in vitamin C, which boosts collagen and helps skin repair. Ginger boosts gut health, while curry leaves contain vitamin A, calcium, and compounds that fight oxidative stress. “Together, they can support skin health, hair growth, and immunity,” said Sheikh.

What are the key benefits?

*Boosts collagen: Reduces dullness and evens out skin tone, thanks to vitamin C.

*Fights oxidative stress: Antioxidants protect against skin damage.

*Supports digestion and immunity: Helps gut health, which indirectly improves skin glow.

*Promotes healthy hair and scalp: Micronutrients may reduce hair loss.

Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist, and dermatosurgeon at The Esthetic Clinics, added that eating right ensures that nutrients, minerals, antioxidants, and proteins support and improve collagen production. “It increases tissue strength and fortifies the cell membranes besides protecting the skin from stressors such as UV exposure and environmental pollutants,” she said.

“It also keeps the microbiome environment balanced and healthy in our gut. A happy gut translates to healthy skin. Our diet habits influence our appearance and ageing, and thus, including an adequate amount of fruits and vegetables in one’s diet as per their age and gender is the way to go,” she explained.

ALSO READ | Can you really eat your way to glowing skin? We spill the tea

While skin health does not change overnight, if you incorporate this shot into your balanced diet and make it part of your healthy lifestyle, it can support visible changes in about 6 to 8 weeks, said Sheikh. “But remember, no single juice or ‘miracle mix’ can replace overall nutrition, hydration, good sleep, and sun protection,” she warned.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

