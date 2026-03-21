Roshni Chopra spotlights the benefits of kansa foot massage for those ‘overstimulated and need centering’

Roshni Chopra recently took to social media to discuss an “ancient ritual” she has incorporated into her nighttime routine for deeper, restful sleep: a Kansa foot massage with ghee or sesame oil. Listing the many benefits, she wrote:

– regulates our nervous systems – helps manage stress (which is also one of the main causes of hair loss)

– instantly calming – (you will notice a change in breath )

– helps align energies

– gives you the best sleep

“You can use a Kansa wand if you have it – or a katori – or even just massage with your hands,” advised Chopra, recommending this to “all of us who are overstimulated and need centring”.