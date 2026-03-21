Roshni Chopra spotlights the benefits of kansa foot massage for those ‘overstimulated and need centering’

Mustard oil should be used in winter, coconut oil or cow ghee in summer, and sesame oil for the rest of the year.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiMar 21, 2026 01:00 AM IST
roshni chopra hails the benefits of kansa foot massageRoshni Chopra hails the benefits of kansa foot massage. (Source: Instagram/@roshnichopra)
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Roshni Chopra recently took to social media to discuss an “ancient ritual” she has incorporated into her nighttime routine for deeper, restful sleep: a Kansa foot massage with ghee or sesame oil. Listing the many benefits, she wrote:
– regulates our nervous systems – helps manage stress (which is also one of the main causes of hair loss)
– instantly calming – (you will notice a change in breath )
– helps align energies
– gives you the best sleep

“You can use a Kansa wand if you have it – or a katori – or even just massage with your hands,” advised Chopra, recommending this to “all of us who are overstimulated and need centring”.

Kansa, an alloy of copper, tin, and zinc (bronze), forms the foundation of the wand used to massage the soles of the feet with desi cow ghee, kokum butter, or coconut oil, in a bronze vessel.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Why kansa?

Ayurvedic expert Dr Ashutosh Nanal said that, just like gua sha and jade rollers, kansa, or bronze metal, is known to remove heat from the body and relieve muscular tension, promoting relaxation. said that, just like gua sha and jade rollers, kansa, or bronze metal, is known to remove heat from the body and relieve muscular tension, promoting relaxation.

roshni chopra hails the benefits of kansa foot massage Massage the whole foot, then put a sock on to keep warm and prevent the floor from getting oily. (Freepik)

He also vouched for Padabhyanga, or foot massage, as a daily practice. “Any massage should typically start with massaging the feet. The oil can be used according to the patient’s condition. But if it is being done for preventive purposes and daily well-being, a seasonal oil should be used,” he said.

According to him, while you can use any oil to massage your feet, “sesame oil is traditionally used for calming, coconut oil and mustard oil can also be used,” he told indianexpress.com. He added that mustard oil should be used in winter, coconut oil or cow ghee in summer, and sesame oil for the rest of the year.

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Tips to note before you start

  • Take warm oil or ghee of your choice. (Sesame in winter or ghee/coconut oil in summer). You can always add a choice of essential oil like lavender or rosemary. Apply oil all over your feet.
  • Massage both ankles in a circular motion. Massage up and down the Achilles.
  • Gently tug and pull at each toe upwards – massaging from the base of the toe to the toenail.
  • Vigorously massage the front of the foot with both hands.
  • Using your thumb, massage both arches of your foot — spend a little more time here and use firm pressure. This will help relieve foot pain associated with plantar fasciatiis.
  • Gently tug and massage each toe from the back of your foot. Using a closed fist, knead up and down the foot.
  • Using both hands, massage the foot up and down with firm pressure. Focus on the ball of the foot underneath your big toe.
  • Massage your heel. Massage the whole foot, then put a sock on to keep warm and prevent the floor from getting oily. Repeat on the other foot.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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