Rose Day 2023: Date, Importance and significance of each rose colour

Happy Rose Day 2023 Date: The special Valentine’s Week is finally here to spread love and jubilation in the air. So, make sure you go all out to express your love and affection towards your special one this year. Make some smashing plans for Valentine’s week that begins with ‘Rose Day’ on February 7. Leading up to Valentine’s Day, this week, filled with love and happiness, needs to be celebrated to the hilt!

To celebrate the occasion, people convey their love to the ones they deeply care for with different types of roses. Each rose colour also signifies a different sentiment. If you’re unsure what colour rose to send to your special someone, read on to gain some clarity.

Red roses have always been a symbol of true love. If you want to be a knight in shining armour for the one you love, gift them a red rose or a bouquet of red roses.

Happy Rose Day 2023: Confess your feeling with a special red rose (Source: Pixabay) Happy Rose Day 2023: Confess your feeling with a special red rose (Source: Pixabay)

If you are new to the love game, start with a yellow rose — which is an expression of friendship. Make sure to give yellow roses to a friend to brighten up their day.

Happy Rose Day 2023: Yellow roses are perfect for friendship. (Photo: Pexels) Happy Rose Day 2023: Yellow roses are perfect for friendship. (Photo: Pexels)

You can gift pink roses to the people in your life you look up to. The colour also stands for admiration, joy, and gratitude.

Happy Rose Day 2023: Express with these special ones (Source: Pexels) Happy Rose Day 2023: Express with these special ones (Source: Pexels)

Signifying purity and innocence, white roses are not only beautiful but the also hint at taking a step ahead in life.

Happy Rose Day 2023: White roses are an avoidable gift, unless wedding bells are ringing. (Source: Pexels) Happy Rose Day 2023: White roses are an avoidable gift, unless wedding bells are ringing. (Source: Pexels)

Peach stands for modesty, and these roses subtly symbolise the first blush of romance. So, when you meet you romantic interest on your first date, peach is your colour.

Happy Rose Day 2023: Wish with these special roses (Photo: Pexels) Happy Rose Day 2023: Wish with these special roses (Photo: Pexels)

Orange represents fierce emotion. These rich coloured flowers convey a message of passion and energy. If you feel an intense desire for someone special, orange is the way to go.

Happy Rose Day 2023: Express with an orange coloured rose (Photo: Pexels) Happy Rose Day 2023: Express with an orange coloured rose (Photo: Pexels)

Though lavender roses are rarely found, they symbolise enchantment. It also means ‘love at first sight’.

Happy Rose Day 2023: Time to express with these lovely roses (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Happy Rose Day 2023: Time to express with these lovely roses (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Which is going to be your pick?

