Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma on his 2-year marriage plan: ‘I want to be a young, available father’

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma has been in the spotlight lately, thanks to his all-India musical tour. The sitar player has hopped on several interviews, sharing his Indian culinary favourites, tales of life abroad, and the impact of his music on mental health. During a recent conversation with podcaster Prakhar Gupta, the sitarist finally spilt the beans on his family plans in the near future.

When asked if he faces pressure to get married and settle down, Sharma replied: “Right now, I need to buy a house, I need to get a nice car, bro. In two years, I will be ready to get married, bro. By 30, I want to be a dad. I wanna pick up my child. I want to be a young, available father.”

He further explained that, being available, he does not want to be touring. “I want to be secure, that I have enough money in the bank to be able to say that I don’t want this opportunity. I want to spend time with my kid,” clarified Sharma.

The sitarist’s admission is a far cry from the traditional mindset men have been harbouring for the last few decades. Instead of prioritising the pinnacles of career success and waiting until their 40s to start a family, Sharma’s plans hint at an eagerness to be emotionally present for his child’s future — even if it comes at the cost of achieving greater professional heights.

Sharma wants to focus on family rather than touring for life. (Source: Instagram/@rishabmusic) Sharma wants to focus on family rather than touring for life. (Source: Instagram/@rishabmusic)

Positive shift towards early parenthood

Clinical psychologist Dr Rimpa Sarkar explains that what we’re seeing today is not just a shift in when men choose fatherhood, but a deeper shift in how they approach it.

“Younger men, especially Gen Z and late millennials, are growing up in an environment where emotional awareness, vulnerability, and mental health conversations are far more normalised than before. This is creating a generation of fathers who are more open to being emotionally present, not just financially responsible,” she shared with indianexpress.com.

Quoting research in developmental psychology which consistently shows that children benefit significantly from an involved father, Dr Sarkar noted that an emotionally and physically available father supports better emotional regulation, higher self-esteem, and more secure attachment patterns in children. “Studies also indicate that children with engaged fathers tend to have better social skills, lower behavioural issues, and greater psychological resilience over time,” she said.

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What’s important to understand is that early parenthood in itself is neither inherently positive nor negative. According to her, the real factor is readiness – emotional maturity, stability, and the willingness to take responsibility. “In fact, when a father is actively involved, he becomes a primary emotional anchor in the child’s life, shaping how the child understands trust, relationships, and self-worth,” said Dr Sarkar.

At the same time, early fatherhood can also be a transformative experience for men. Many develop a stronger sense of purpose, emotional depth, and accountability. However, Dr Sarkar believes this is only sustainable when supported by awareness and resources. Without that, it can lead to stress or burnout.

The psychologist highlighted that the conversation between Sharma and Gupta reflects a shift toward a healthier redefinition of masculinity. It moves away from emotional distance and toward connection, and the focus is no longer just on providing for a child, but on being present with them, and that, psychologically, makes a profound difference.