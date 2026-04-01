Ridhi Dogra says she and ex-husband Raqesh Bapat are ‘good friends’, opens up about ‘cordial’ divorce: ‘People want the woman to be a bechari’

Jawan actor Ridhi Dogra opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband, actor Raqesh Bapat, following their 2019 divorce. “My ex-husband and I are very good friends. So, we have actually saved our friendship by getting out of the marriage because we were not compatible as partners, as husband and wife, but we are very good friends. We trust each other. We can guard each other’s secrets and stand up for each other,” the 41-year-old told Honestly, Why Not? With MNL podcast on YouTube.

Dogra, who married Bapat in 2011, continued, “I think people don’t expect it. People want the woman to be a bechari (simpleton) and a narrative with some negativity. It’s not the case. That’s not true. We should talk about people having cordial breakups or divorces.”

Taking a leaf out of her candid confession, we asked an expert on the psychology behind amicable divorce.

This confession opened up a deeply relevant conversation around amicable divorce, emotional maturity, healthy boundaries, post-and breakup healing. “While many people still see divorce as something that must end in bitterness, distance, or permanent hostility, the truth is more nuanced. Some relationships do end romantically yet retain a layer of respect, goodwill, and even friendship. But whether that friendship is healthy or harmful depends on far more than good intentions,” said Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and life coach.

From a psychotherapist’s perspective, “one of the biggest mistakes people make is assuming that being friends after divorce is either always evolved or always impossible”. “In reality, it depends on the emotional structure of the two individuals, the history of the marriage, the nature of the separation, and their ability to maintain clear emotional boundaries after the relationship has ended. Friendship after divorce is not simply about staying in touch. It is about whether two people can genuinely relate to each other in a new form without reopening old wounds, reactivating grief, or unconsciously slipping back into emotional dependence,” said Delnna.

Here’s what you should consider about divorce (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should consider about divorce (Photo: Freepik)

Divorce is not just the end of a legal bond. “It is the end of a shared identity, a shared future, a shared rhythm of life. Even when the separation is mutual, there is often grief for what could not be repaired. If that grief has not been processed, friendship can become confusing. It can keep both individuals suspended between the past and the present. Outwardly, they may look mature and cordial, but inwardly one or both may still be emotionally stuck,” said Delnna.

That is why a healthy friendship after divorce usually becomes possible only when there has been true emotional closure. Closure does not mean forgetting. It means accepting, clarified Delnna.

Story continues below this ad

She also shared that both must be able to respect new boundaries. “Neither should feel emotionally destabilised by continued contact. And both must be willing to relate to each other in a completely different way from before. That is why this kind of friendship is possible, but not common,” said Delnna.