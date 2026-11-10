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Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently hosted Kamiya Jani from Curly Tales at the latter’s Delhi residence for a Diwali feast. During lunch, when Jani asked who between her and brother Ranbir was more possessive of things as kids, Riddhima went, “I’m a Virgo. I can’t let go, even of old things, old memories.”
Jani egged her on, “We’ve heard that Ranbir would take a few things of yours and gift them to his girlfriends…” to which she went, “Yeah, t-shirts, earrings, junk jewellery…Thank God they were fake.”
Previously, on the Netflix show Fabulous Wives vs Bollywood Wives, Riddhima had also revealed that she grew up a jealous sibling. “Would throw him off the cradle and pinch him,” she had admitted.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Neha Parashar, senior psychologist at Cadabams Mental Health and Rehabilitation Hospital, says early signs of sibling rivalry can manifest as regression, where children revert to infantile behaviour like aggression, irritability, or even social withdrawal. “This generally stems from feeling threatened by a new sibling, or fearing a loss of parental investment,” she explains.
How can parents intervene?
According to Parashar, parents can act as mediators in sibling conflicts, and their behavioural modelling influences how children resolve conflicts. “Authoritative parenting, balancing warmth with structured boundaries, is most effective in managing sibling rivalry,” she tells indianexpress.com.
However, if jealousy escalates into physical aggression or severe emotional distress, Parashar says professional intervention may be needed. “Cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT) can help children develop emotional regulation skills and process feelings of inadequacy or jealousy,” she shares, adding that active participation in family activities and fostering sibling cooperation can mitigate rivalry.
Parashar believes emotion coaching, where parents guide children through understanding their feelings of jealousy, reinforces the idea that love is not a limited resource. “Structured playtime, where the older child is involved in caregiving tasks, can also reduce competitive behaviours and promote bonding,” she says.
As for siblings, Dr Divya Shree K R, Consultant – Psychiatry, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, says that accepting that everyone has a different path helps reduce pressure and jealousy. “Build self-confidence through hobbies, learning, or work achievements, which helps shift focus toward personal growth,” she suggests, adding that it can also be helpful to spend time with supportive friends who value you for who you are. She concludes that practising gratitude and self-compassion also reduces negative thoughts.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.