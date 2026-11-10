Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently hosted Kamiya Jani from Curly Tales at the latter’s Delhi residence for a Diwali feast. During lunch, when Jani asked who between her and brother Ranbir was more possessive of things as kids, Riddhima went, “I’m a Virgo. I can’t let go, even of old things, old memories.”

Jani egged her on, “We’ve heard that Ranbir would take a few things of yours and gift them to his girlfriends…” to which she went, “Yeah, t-shirts, earrings, junk jewellery…Thank God they were fake.”

Previously, on the Netflix show Fabulous Wives vs Bollywood Wives, Riddhima had also revealed that she grew up a jealous sibling. “Would throw him off the cradle and pinch him,” she had admitted.