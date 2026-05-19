‘We are scared of our children’: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on being stricter than mum Neetu; expert reacts

Actor Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently opened up about her parenting philosophy while speaking on a podcast with Soha Ali Khan, offering an honest glimpse into how she is raising her daughter, Samara, in a time when children are growing up with far greater exposure, access, and independence than previous generations. During the conversation, Riddhima reflected on the challenges modern parents face in balancing emotional openness with discipline, boundaries, and protection.

Riddhima admitted that she considers herself stricter with her daughter than Neetu Kapoor was with her. Explaining why, she said, “I think I am a little bit more strict with Samara. Because also, you know, there is so much exposure now. And I think as parents, we have to sort of try and protect our children from that.” Reflecting on how parenting dynamics have shifted over time, she jokingly added, “We used to be scared of our parents; now we are scared of our children.” Her comments highlighted how today’s parenting often involves navigating social media exposure, changing social norms, and children who are more outspoken and emotionally expressive than earlier generations.

At the same time, Riddhima emphasised that being strict does not mean shutting down communication. Speaking about the balance she tries to maintain, she explained, “I can’t be her friend, but I give her that comfort. I keep telling her that you can come and talk to me about anything and everything. I will not judge you. But at the same time, we have to draw boundaries.” According to her, respect and behavioural limits remain important at home, even as she creates a safe emotional environment where children feel heard and supported. The conversation also included a lighter moment from Neetu Kapoor, who playfully described the family dynamic by saying that Riddhima tends to be the stricter parent, while her husband Bharat Sahni is the more relaxed or “easy” one.

Balancing being emotionally approachable while still maintaining authority, discipline, and healthy boundaries with children

Counselling psychologist Athul Raj tells indianexpress.com, “Children do not need parents who agree with them all the time. They need parents who can stay emotionally present even when there is disappointment, anger, or conflict in the room. A parent can be loving and emotionally available while still holding firm boundaries. In fact, children often feel more secure when adults are able to say no without becoming rejecting or aggressive.”

Many parents today are carrying guilt. They are afraid that discipline will damage closeness, Raj says, so they either overexplain everything or avoid boundaries altogether. But children are constantly looking for emotional steadiness. A calm and consistent limit teaches safety far more than punishment or shouting ever will. “The healthiest balance usually comes when children know they can express themselves freely, but the parent still remains the emotional anchor of the home.”

How should parents adapt without becoming overly controlling?

Parenting has become more psychologically demanding because children are now exposed to the world much earlier than they are emotionally ready for. Social media has changed the pace at which children compare themselves, seek validation, and form identity. Even adults struggle with it, so expecting children to navigate it perfectly is unrealistic.

At the same time, parents are overwhelmed too. Every parent now feels watched, judged, and pressured to raise emotionally perfect children. This creates anxiety inside families. “But becoming overly controlling is not the answer. The more children feel constantly monitored, the more they learn to hide instead of communicate. Parents need involvement, not intrusion. They need to understand their child’s digital world without entering it with panic or fear. Real influence comes from emotional connection, not surveillance. A child who feels emotionally safe at home is more likely to seek guidance before things spiral,” says Raj.