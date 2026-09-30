‘Micromanages too much’: Richa Chadha says Ali Fazal’s ‘obsession’ with their daughter can be irritating

Richa Chadha said Ali is “obsessed” with their daughter and admitted that his attentiveness can sometimes become irritating (Photo: @richachadha/Instagram)

Richa Chadha recently opened up about her husband Ali Fazal’s approach to fatherhood, revealing that the Mirzapur actor is so involved in caring for their daughter that he sometimes ends up “micromanaging” even small details of the baby’s routine.

The couple legally registered their wedding in 2020, tied the knot in two traditional ceremonies in September and October 2022. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, Zunerya, in July 2024.

In an interview with Moviefied, the Heeramandi actor said Ali is “obsessed” with their daughter and admitted that his attentiveness can sometimes become irritating.

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