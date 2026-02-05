Revealed: Why we remember embarrassing moments from years ago, but forget why we walked into a room

Dr. Annu Aggarwal, neurologist at Kokilaben Hospital, explains how emotion and brain systems influence what we remember. (File)

Ever wondered why a humiliating memory from high school still haunts you, yet you can’t recall why you just walked into the kitchen? According to Dr Annu Aggarwal, Consultant, Neurology, Specialist in Cognitive and Behavioural Neurology at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, the answer lies in how different types of memories are stored, and how emotion plays a key role in memory retention.

“Neurologically, the difference lies in how our brain encodes, processes, and prioritises memories,” explains Dr Aggarwal.

When we experience something embarrassing, the brain reacts strongly because it interprets it as socially significant.

“Embarrassing moments are often remembered vividly because they involve strong emotional activation,” she says.