Revealed: Why we remember embarrassing moments from years ago, but forget why we walked into a room

Neurologically, the difference lies in how our brain encodes, processes, and prioritises memories

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 5, 2026 09:00 PM IST
Dr. Annu Aggarwal, neurologist at Kokilaben Hospital, explains how emotion and brain systems influence what we remember. Dr. Annu Aggarwal, neurologist at Kokilaben Hospital, explains how emotion and brain systems influence what we remember. (File)
Ever wondered why a humiliating memory from high school still haunts you, yet you can’t recall why you just walked into the kitchen? According to Dr Annu Aggarwal, Consultant, Neurology, Specialist in Cognitive and Behavioural Neurology at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, the answer lies in how different types of memories are stored, and how emotion plays a key role in memory retention.

“Neurologically, the difference lies in how our brain encodes, processes, and prioritises memories,” explains Dr Aggarwal.

When we experience something embarrassing, the brain reacts strongly because it interprets it as socially significant.

“Embarrassing moments are often remembered vividly because they involve strong emotional activation,” she says.

The amygdala, which handles emotional processing, becomes highly active during such events. It then signals the hippocampus—the brain’s long-term memory centre—to tag the experience as important.

“The amygdala interacts with the hippocampus, which encodes long-term memories, effectively ‘tagging’ the event as important. This emotional tagging enhances consolidation, making it more likely that we will remember these moments years later.”

Embarrassing moments are often remembered vividly because they involve strong emotional activation (Representative Image)

This emotional tagging is the reason a single embarrassing slip from childhood can remain etched in the brain, no matter how many years have passed.

“The stronger the emotional arousal, whether positive or negative, the deeper the imprint on memory networks,” she explained.

The doorway effect

In contrast, when you walk into a room and immediately forget your purpose, the brain is operating in an entirely different way.

“Everyday actions like entering a room are typically managed by working memory, a short-term system involving the prefrontal cortex,” says Dr Aggarwal.

Working memory is fleeting; it stores information for just a few seconds and is highly vulnerable to distractions. A shift in attention or a change in environment can cause the original intent to vanish.

“Walking into a room while distracted by another thought can cause the brain to reset its focus, erasing the fleeting reason for entering. This phenomenon is called the ‘doorway effect,’ where a change in environment disrupts short-term memory retrieval.”

Evolutions’ role in how we remember

Our brains are optimised for survival. “From a neurological standpoint, the brain prioritises survival and learning from emotionally charged experiences over routine tasks,” says Dr Aggarwal.

Evolutionarily speaking, remembering a socially embarrassing moment may have helped our ancestors avoid similar missteps in the future. But forgetting why we walked into a room? No real danger there.

“Embarrassing events carry social and evolutionary weight; our ancestors needed to remember mistakes to avoid repeating them. Meanwhile, forgetting why we entered a room has little long-term consequence, so the brain allocates fewer resources to preserving that information.”

He added: “It’s not a sign of poor memory, but rather an illustration of how the brain prioritizes what it considers most important for long-term survival and learning.”

So the next time you replay a cringeworthy moment in your head from years ago, or blank out mid-task, take heart. It’s just your brain doing what it was built to do.

