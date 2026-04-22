The death of overthinking: How the ‘retardmaxxing’ trend is going viral

New-age problems require new-age solutions. In the latest edition of what’s hot online, ‘retardmaxxing,’ a response to overthinking, has gone viral. The idea behind the term taps into a very real and modern frustration: the feeling of being stuck despite wanting to move ahead.

So, what is retardmaxxing? At its core, the idea is straightforward: stop waiting, start doing. Instead of planning endlessly, the focus is on beginning imperfectly and immediately. Do the work, adjust along the way, and let action, not overanalysis, shape the outcome. Importantly, people argue that it’s not about being reckless or ignoring consequences. It’s about choosing momentum over mental gridlock.

The philosophy resonates because chronic overthinking is deeply familiar. Overanalysing conversations, replaying decisions, and spiralling into ‘what ifs’ can feel like a form of productivity. But excessive analysis often amplifies stress, disrupts sleep, weakens focus, and strains relationships. The cycle consumes mental energy while leaving people emotionally tangled rather than moving forward.

But from a psychological perspective, why do so many people fall into chronic overthinking?

Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com, “From a psychological perspective, chronic overthinking often develops as an unconscious coping mechanism. The brain believes that by repeatedly analysing a situation, it can prevent pain, failure, or rejection. Many people experience 40,000-60,000 thoughts a day, and, in overthinking, this mental traffic gets stuck in loops about the past or the future. This pattern, also called analysis paralysis, gives an illusion of control and preparedness.”

For individuals with anxiety, trauma, or insecure attachment styles, she says that overthinking temporarily shields them from uncertainty by keeping them mentally busy instead of emotionally vulnerable. “However, it pulls attention away from the present moment, increasing stress, indecision, and self-doubt. Over time, the brain learns that worrying feels safer than acting. Breaking this cycle requires learning emotional regulation, tolerance of uncertainty, and grounding techniques that gently bring attention back to the here and now.”

Can adopting a ‘start before you’re ready’ mindset genuinely reduce anxiety and mental gridlock?

Adopting a ‘start before you’re read’ mindset can genuinely reduce anxiety and mental gridlock when used thoughtfully. Khangarot notes that anxiety feeds on avoidance: when we delay action, the brain interprets the situation as dangerous, which increases fear. “Taking small, intentional steps creates corrective experiences that show the mind the task is manageable, reducing catastrophic thinking and building self-efficacy. It also interrupts rumination loops, shifting attention from imagined outcomes to real feedback in the present moment.”

However, she asserts that this mindset is not about impulsivity. Healthy action still involves basic reflection on values, consequences, and safety. So, beginning before you feel perfectly ready can lower anxiety by breaking paralysis, as long as it’s paired with awareness, realistic planning, and emotional regulation.

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Strategies to help people balance thoughtful planning with decisive action

Evidence-based therapies offer practical ways to balance planning with action. Khangarot states, “From CBT (Cognitive Behavioural Therapy), use time-limited thinking: give yourself 10-15 minutes to plan, write pros/cons, then commit to one small step. Behavioural activation helps break inertia by scheduling manageable tasks, while graded exposure builds confidence through step-by-step action instead of waiting for certainty.”

She adds, “From ACT (Acceptance and Commitment Therapy), clarify core values first, then take ‘values-based micro-actions’ even when anxiety is present, reducing perfectionism. DBT (Dialectical Behaviour Therapy) teaches the Wise Mind skill — pause, regulate emotions through breathing or grounding, then decide using both logic and feeling.”

Across approaches, key tools include setting realistic deadlines, tracking results, practising self-compassion when making mistakes, and reviewing outcomes weekly. Thoughtful reflection plus small, consistent action prevents both impulsivity and paralysis.