Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wows with magnificent works on Republic Day, Basant Panchami; see pics

"Greetings on the occasion of the 74th #RepublicDay of India. My installation sand art at Puri beach with the message, #ILoveMyIndia. Jai Hind!" Pattnaik wrote on Twitter.

sudarsan pattnaikSudarsan Pattnaik impresses with two artworks celebrating the two occasions today (Source: Sudarsan Pattnaik/Twitter)

On Republic Day 2023, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik one again did what he does best — creating sand art dedicated to India’s 74th Republic Day celebrations. The artwork, decorated with small steel cups comprising the Indian flag’s colours — saffron, white, and green — is interspersed with small earthen lamps to inscribe the 74th year. Embodying the spirit of the day, the magnificent artwork captures colourful memories associated with the Republic Day parade that continues to inspire generations every year.

Through his work, the artist also shared the important message of peace as he depicted a flying dove. “Greetings on the occasion of the 74th #RepublicDay of India. My installation sand art at Puri beach with the message, #ILoveMyIndia. Jai Hind!” Pattnaik wrote on Twitter.

As expected, Twitterati hailed his work. One commented, “Congratulations @sudarsansand ji. Your sand art installation portrays the emotions, and happiness associated with #RepublicDay. It conveys the colourful memories associated with #RepublicDay2023 across generations. It portrays the vibrancy and spirit associated with January 26”, while another wrote, “I Love My India. Heartiest greetings to everyone on the glorious occasion of 74th Republic Day. Eminent sand sculptor @sudarsansand has done this brilliant sand art at Puri beach to celebrate the Republic Day”.

Additionally, Pattnaik also took to wishing all on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, dedicated to the Goddess of knowledge Ma Saraswati, which is also being celebrated today in the country.

“On Basant Panchami, I bow to Maa #Saraswati and seek her blessings to guide us towards the eternal light of wisdom,” Pattnaik captioned his stunning artwork.

His artwork depicted Maa Saraswati with a veena placed sitting against a book. This auspicious festival is known to mark the arrival of spring.

Happy Republic Day and Happy Basant Panchami!

How are you celebrating the two joyous occasions?

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 10:50 IST
