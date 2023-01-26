‘I feel blessed’: Artist Parth Kothekar on creating Google Doodle for Republic Day 2023

On the occasion of India’s 74th Republic Day, Google Doodle showcased yet another unique artwork — this time celebrating the rich cultural heritage of India along with elements of the country’s famed Republic Day parade at Rajpath. The artwork, conceptualised by Ahmedabad-based papercut artist Parth Kothekar, features iconic landmarks such as Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, and the motorcycle-borne ‘Daredevils’ who wow viewers with their stunts every Republic Day parade.

Celebrated with much joy every year on January 26, Republic Day celebrates India’s declaration of itself as a sovereign, democratic, and republic state with the adoption of the constitution in 1950.

Talking about his artwork, an ecstatic Kothekar told indianexpress.com, “I feel blessed”. The 30-year-old self-taught artist with an experience of over a decade recalled the moment when he received the mail from Google Inc. “I am proud that they selected my work. When I received the mail from Google on December 8, 2022, I was overwhelmed. After that, I started working on the designs which took me four days — about six hours each day,” he said on phone.

The illustration, Google notes, is crafted from intricately hand-cut paper. Many elements of the Republic Day parade are represented in the artwork including the Rashtrapati Bhavan (where the honorable President resides), the India Gate, the CRFP marching contingent, and motorcycle riders.

According to PTI, the work depicts the letters ‘g’, ‘o’, ‘g’, ‘l’ and ‘e’ in lowercase black fonts while a circle over the dome of the President’s House symbolically representing the other ‘o’ in ‘Google’. A peacock and floral patterns add a layer of charm to the art in monochrome.

Google Doodle artwork in progress (Source: Parth Kothekar) Google Doodle artwork in progress (Source: Parth Kothekar)

Google also shared a behind the scenes video of the commissioned doodle in the making. “Left, right, left – but straight into our hearts! This #GoogleDoodle, crafted with love by Papercut By Parth Kothekar, is a cut above the rest (literally, it’s made from hand-cut paper!) and takes us on a journey through India’s #RepublicDay2023 celebrations. Happy 74th Republic Day!” read Google India’s Facebook status.

Mesmerised by the colourful Republic Day parade since childhood, Kothekar believes it was an opportune moment for him to pay an ode. “I thoroughly enjoyed each moment (of the annual parade) as a child, and the intricacies of the work try to capture the poignant aspects of the Republic Day parade that India is known for,” said Kothekar, who has studied animation.

For the unversed, to celebrate the national holiday, there are various parades around the country, with the largest one taking place at New Delhi’s Rajpath, a ceremonial boulevard. After a ceremonial wreath laying to honour fallen soldiers, regiments of India’s armed forces and tableaus representing cultural and historical heritage march through the street.

