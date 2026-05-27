‘The truth came out’: Raveena Tandon revisits 2024 mob incident; expert weighs in

Nearly two years after a video involving actor Raveena Tandon and her driver went viral, the actor has now shared her version of the incident in detail. Speaking about the controversy in a conversation with ETimes, Raveena said, “Luckily, we had the CCTV cameras, where immediately, the truth came out. Like I said, Instagram and social media is a boon and a bane. They tried very hard to edit it in such a way.” She further claimed, “The cops said it was an entire extortion plan. They just wanted to create a ruckus.”

The incident had initially sparked outrage after a man accused Raveena’s driver of hitting his mother with the actor’s car and alleged that Raveena assaulted the woman after stepping out of the vehicle. However, CCTV footage later reportedly showed that the women seen near the car had not been struck by it. Mumbai Police later concluded that the complaint was “false” and also stated that Raveena was not “inebriated,” contrary to the accusations made in the viral clips circulating online.

Recalling the sequence of events, Raveena described the fear and chaos she experienced when a crowd allegedly attempted to enter her property. “There was a mob entry inside my house. My children were there. Anil (Thadani, husband) was at the office. You think I’d have let anyone enter my house? I’d have definitely stood up and fought, but the point here being is they were trying to scare us and settle it for money,” she said. The actor also revealed that she initially stepped outside because she believed the women involved might have been guests from the neighbourhood and wanted to apologise “on behalf of the driver.” However, according to her, “As soon as I walked out — I think that’s what they were waiting for.”

Raveena further recounted how the situation escalated rapidly. “My driver was a lone man. They were trying to record my house, so he just put her phone down. The minute he did, she went on the tangent of, ‘How can you touch me? I’ll call the cops and file a rape complaint against you.’ I thought this poor chap is going to go in jail for a false molestation case, so I went out to talk to her, woman to woman,” she said. She added, “The minute I walked out, there was a mob of 30 men! My driver pulled me inside the gate, and I called the cops and my driver got left behind outside. So, they decided to beat him up.”

The actor also described trying to protect her driver and family during the confrontation. “I opened the gate, and dragged him inside. I asked him to go up and sit with my kids. They asked me to give my driver to them otherwise I’d see his dead body the next day. Can you imagine this is happening in Bandra?” she said. Calling the driver “like a son to all of us,” she added that leaving him outside could have resulted in severe violence. According to Raveena, “They beat up another watchman. They’d beat up whenever a man would block their way. So, it was three women — me and two domestic helps — blocking 30 men. It was crazy!” She also recalled, “They took my phone away when I said, ‘I’ll call the cops.’ A man even got into my house, and I’ve actually caught him by his shirt and thrown him out.”

The incident has also reignited conversations around personal safety, mob aggression, false accusations, viral misinformation and the psychological impact such events can have on families and domestic staff.

Psychological factors that drive mob behaviour

Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com, “Public confrontations often spiral out of control because crowds can amplify emotions and reduce individual restraint. From a psychological perspective, one major factor is emotional contagion, where fear, anger, or outrage spreads quickly from person to person. In emotionally charged environments, people also experience deindividuation — a reduced sense of personal responsibility when surrounded by a group — which can lead to impulsive or aggressive behaviour they may not display alone.”

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How to respond calmly and safely

When individuals are falsely accused or publicly confronted in chaotic situations, Khangarot says that the nervous system often shifts into a fight, flight, or freeze response. “In such moments, remaining physically and emotionally regulated becomes extremely important. People should avoid reacting impulsively, shouting back, or engaging aggressively, as heightened emotional responses can unintentionally escalate crowd tension.”

She continues, “A calm tone, controlled body language, and brief, clear communication are often safer and more effective than trying to defend oneself emotionally in front of a charged audience. Prioritising personal safety by moving toward secure spaces, trusted individuals, or authorities is essential. It is also important not to engage with an emotionally reactive crowd alone.”

Psychologically, Khangarot mentions that grounding techniques such as slowing breathing, focusing on immediate surroundings, and maintaining awareness of exits or support systems can help reduce panic and improve decision-making.