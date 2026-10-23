Rashmika Mandanna is Vijay Deverakonda’s biggest fangirl: ‘I am a huge fan of your work’

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Rashmika Mandanna recently expressed her excitement about Vijay Deverakonda’s work, saying she’s still his fan even after marriage. “I am a huge fan of your work, as you know. I am your biggest fangirl,” Mandanna said at a Ranabaali promotional event alongside Deverakonda.
Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach, noted that it is something couples often overlook. “Marriage brings familiarity, shared responsibilities, and emotional closeness, but it should never diminish our ability to appreciate the individual we fell in love with,” Delnna expressed.
According to Delnna, one of the quietest threats to marriage is not always the disappearance of love, but the gradual disappearance of admiration. “During courtship, we notice everything: our partner’s ambition, creativity, humour, intelligence and dreams. Years later, we may notice their unfinished responsibilities, irritating habits and perceived shortcomings. The person we once admired becomes someone we evaluate through the roles they perform,” reflected Delnna.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Psychologically, this shift matters. “When appreciation becomes scarce, and criticism becomes habitual, partners may begin feeling emotionally invisible. They are loved, perhaps, but no longer feel valued for who they are,” remarked Delnna.
Delnna noted that responding enthusiastically and genuinely when a partner shares good news, celebrating their achievements, asking questions, and showing interest can strengthen emotional connection. “How we respond to our partner’s happiness matters, not merely how we support their sadness. This becomes particularly important when both individuals have ambitions. A partner’s success can sometimes trigger comparison, insecurity or competition. Emotional maturity involves recognising that another person’s achievements do not diminish our own worth. A healthy marriage makes room for two careers, two identities and two people who continue growing,” Delnna told indianexpress.com.
But admiration must remain mutual. “A wife should not become her husband’s permanent cheerleader while her own dreams go unnoticed, nor should a husband have to continually prove his worth through achievement.”
There is also a difference between admiration and idealisation. Genuine admiration recognises strengths without denying imperfections. Couples must be able to celebrate each other while expressing disagreement, setting boundaries and holding one another accountable. Delnna noted, “Perhaps couples should occasionally ask: When did I last celebrate my partner’s achievement? When did I show genuine curiosity about something that matters to them? Do they feel appreciated beyond what they contribute to our household?”
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Marriage should never become so consumed by managing life together that partners forget to witness each other’s lives. “The deepest partnerships are not built merely on being needed, but on continuing to feel seen, respected and celebrated. After all, lasting love is not simply about remembering why we chose someone years ago. It is about remaining interested in who they are becoming today,” said Delnna.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.