Rashmika Mandanna is Vijay Deverakonda’s biggest fangirl: ‘I am a huge fan of your work’

Rashmika Mandanna recently expressed her excitement about Vijay Deverakonda’s work, saying she’s still his fan even after marriage. “I am a huge fan of your work, as you know. I am your biggest fangirl,” Mandanna said at a Ranabaali promotional event alongside Deverakonda.

Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach, noted that it is something couples often overlook. “Marriage brings familiarity, shared responsibilities, and emotional closeness, but it should never diminish our ability to appreciate the individual we fell in love with,” Delnna expressed.

According to Delnna, one of the quietest threats to marriage is not always the disappearance of love, but the gradual disappearance of admiration. “During courtship, we notice everything: our partner’s ambition, creativity, humour, intelligence and dreams. Years later, we may notice their unfinished responsibilities, irritating habits and perceived shortcomings. The person we once admired becomes someone we evaluate through the roles they perform,” reflected Delnna.