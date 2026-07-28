Rashmika Mandanna reveals skincare secrets; calls herself ‘a vitamin C person’

Rashmika Mandanna used to go to bed and wake up on time as a kid, but adulthood and a hectic work schedule have changed her ways — and the impact has shown up on her skin over the years. Even then, the Animal actor has this radiant glow that adds to her down-to-earth charm and natural beauty. “I wake up, wash my face, put on sunscreen every day before stepping out. I apply vitamin C. I’m a vitamin C person. That’s about it,” she said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“I used to be such a good kid. I used to sleep early and wake up early, but it looks like that’s changed quite a bit. Now I sleep late and wake up late in the morning, which is a bad thing to do,” she told Pinkvilla.

Decoding her routine

Dr Shireen Furtado, Sr. Consultant – Medical & Cosmetic Dermatology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore says that celebrity skincare routines, including the one shared by Rashmika Mandanna, often encourage some genuinely healthy habits such as washing the face with a gentle cleanser, using a moisturiser to protect the skin barrier, applying sunscreen every day, staying hydrated, eating a balanced diet, getting enough sleep, and avoiding unnecessary touching or picking of the skin. All of these are scientifically supported and can contribute to healthier skin over time.

She says that vitamin C, known for its antioxidant properties, combats free radicals that contribute to premature ageing and skin damage. Besides, it also helps in brightening the skin, addressing hyperpigmentation, and promoting collagen production, to support the skin barrier.

That said, Dr Furtado believes certain celeb beauty routines include multiple serums, facial oils, exfoliating products, or active ingredients such as retinol, vitamin C, niacinamide, salicylic acid, glycolic acid, or hyaluronic acid together. But more products do not always mean better results.

“This is because using several active ingredients together without understanding how they interact can damage the skin barrier, cause redness, irritation, peeling, breakouts, dryness, or increased sensitivity, especially in people with acne, eczema, rosacea, or naturally sensitive skin,” she explains.

To add to that, Dr Furtado clarifies that expensive products are not automatically more effective than simpler, well-formulated alternatives that suit an individual’s skin type.

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What to note

She warns viewers that what they see in a short form social media videos is only a small part of a person’s complete skincare journey, and it “may not include prescription medicines, dermatologist-recommended treatments, professional facials, chemical peels, laser procedures, genetics, hormonal factors, makeup, camera filters, lighting, or image editing”, that also influence how the skin looks on screen.

To follow Rshmika Mandanna or not?

Dr Furtado believes the safest approach is to treat celebrity skincare content as general inspiration rather than a step-by-step guide. “Identify your own skin type and concerns before buying products, introduce only one new product at a time, perform a patch test before regular use, use sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every morning regardless of the weather, and avoid changing products frequently just because they are trending online,” she suggests.

ALSO READ | Top three ways to find out if your vitamin C serum is effective

Finally, she reiterates the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle with good nutrition, hydration, stress management, and adequate sleep.

“Seek advice from a qualified dermatologist if you have persistent acne, pigmentation, dark spots, premature ageing, or other skin concerns, because skincare is highly personal,” she concludes, adding: “A routine that gives excellent results for a celebrity may not be suitable, necessary, or even safe for someone with different skin, lifestyle, medical conditions, or environmental exposure.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.