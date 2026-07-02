Rashmika Mandanna shares her ‘secret of beauty’: ‘Be with people who…’

How does Rashmika Mandanna seem to look more beautiful each time we see her? The Animal actor recently shared the secret to her beauty — and we took some notes. “Be with people who will protect the child in you. Be happy and protect the child in them as well,” she shared on her Instagram story. Watch below.

Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, explains that inner child work is all about recognising and healing emotional wounds formed in childhood due to unmet needs such as safety, validation, affection, or consistency.

“These early experiences don’t disappear with age but shape adult beliefs, emotional reactions, and relationship patterns.” And when left unresolved, Khangarot states, these wounds often show up in romantic relationships as fear of abandonment, excessive people-pleasing, difficulty trusting, emotional shutdowns, or intense reactions to small triggers.