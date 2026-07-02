Rashmika Mandanna shares her ‘secret of beauty’: ‘Be with people who…’

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How does Rashmika Mandanna seem to look more beautiful each time we see her? The Animal actor recently shared the secret to her beauty — and we took some notes. “Be with people who will protect the child in you. Be happy and protect the child in them as well,” she shared on her Instagram story. Watch below.
Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, explains that inner child work is all about recognising and healing emotional wounds formed in childhood due to unmet needs such as safety, validation, affection, or consistency.
“These early experiences don’t disappear with age but shape adult beliefs, emotional reactions, and relationship patterns.” And when left unresolved, Khangarot states, these wounds often show up in romantic relationships as fear of abandonment, excessive people-pleasing, difficulty trusting, emotional shutdowns, or intense reactions to small triggers.
According to her, secure adult relationships support emotional healing — not by ‘fixing’ each other, but by offering consistency, emotional safety, and repair after conflict. Therapy approaches such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and inner child work help individuals challenge distorted beliefs about self-worth and redefine what healthy love looks like.
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Dr Mikki Singh, founder and medical director of Bodycraft Clinics, Bengaluru and Gurgaon, explains that there is a scientifically-backed connection between emotions and beauty. “Our skin often mirrors our emotional state, and chronic stress or holding onto grudges can indeed contribute to skin issues. Stress elevates cortisol levels, which can trigger or worsen conditions like acne, eczema, psoriasis, and even premature ageing. When we hold onto negative emotions, our body remains in a prolonged state of stress, impacting overall health, including the skin,” she explains.
Shruti Padhye, senior psychologist at Aditya Birla Education Trust, adds to the conversation: “This might sound a bit unusual, but notice how your body reacts when you’re with them. Do you feel safe, calm, and understood, or are you constantly on edge, seeking validation or fearing misunderstanding? Our nervous system often picks up on things our minds try to rationalize away.”
A healthy relationship also helps practice boundary-setting in small ways, which gradually retrains the nervous system to feel safe in prioritising one’s own needs. “Techniques like assertiveness training and self-compassion exercises build emotional resilience and healthier relational patterns. Surrounding oneself with secure, reciprocal relationships reinforces these changes,” she concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.