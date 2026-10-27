Rashmika Mandanna shares her family’s beauty secrets: ‘My hair grew super thick and long’

Rashmika Mandanna’s radiance might be powered by vitamin C now, but when she was a child, the women in her family had passed down some well-kept secrets for that lit-from-within glow. Speaking to Hauterrfly, the Animal actor shared recently: “When my grandma was alive, she used to make this hair mask… it was crazy. She used to put all sorts of things in that, and my hair grew super thick and long. It would have its own character and personality,” she shared, further adding: “For the face, sandalwood is something my mom used to keep telling me to mix with turmeric.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

While the ingredients of the elusive hair mask remain a mystery to us, Dr Vishalakshi Viswanath, Consultant Dermatologist at KIMS Hospital Thane, explains that sandalwood and turmeric have long been used in Indian skincare, and both have properties that are useful for the skin.

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How do they help the skin?

According to Dr Vishwanath,

Turmeric contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and may help calm mild skin inflammation.

Sandalwood is traditionally used for its soothing and cooling effects, and sandalwood preparations may temporarily reduce irritation or oiliness in some people.

However, she says the benefits depend significantly on the form and quality of the ingredient used.

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“Turmeric may help soothe minor inflammation and can potentially support the skin barrier when used appropriately, but it should not be considered a treatment for acne, pigmentation, eczema or other skin diseases,” she tells indianexpress.com.

Fresh-faced Rashmika. (Source: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna) Fresh-faced Rashmika. (Source: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna)

Similarly, she adds that sandalwood may provide a temporary soothing or cooling effect, but it is not a substitute for evidence-based treatment for persistent acne, pigmentation, infections or inflammatory skin conditions.

Dr Viswanath warns that turmeric can temporarily stain the skin, while sandalwood-based preparations may contain other ingredients or fragrances that can irritate sensitive skin. Sandalwood can also cause photoallergic reactions or worsen sun exposure-related skin conditions, she adds.

Do’s and don’ts to keep in mind

If someone wants to try these ingredients, Dr Viswanath says to keep the preparation simple and use it occasionally rather than as a daily treatment.

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Use clean ingredients from a reliable source and avoid combining several kitchen ingredients at once, particularly lemon juice, baking soda or strong essential oils, as these can irritate the skin.

Do not scrub turmeric or sandalwood paste aggressively into the skin.

You also don’t need to leave a homemade mask on for a long time. Wash it off gently and follow with a moisturiser.

Patch test is key

Dr Viswanath reiterates that “natural” does not automatically mean hypoallergenic or safe for everyone.

“Before applying a new turmeric or sandalwood preparation to the face, it is advisable to test a small amount on a limited area of skin first and observe for redness, burning, itching or swelling. People with sensitive skin, eczema or a history of contact allergies should be particularly cautious,” she adds.

If there is significant burning, persistent redness, swelling or itching, Dr Viswanath suggests washing the product off and discontinuing use. “Also, avoid applying these preparations to broken, freshly exfoliated or already irritated skin,” the expert concludes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.