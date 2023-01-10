‘Shocked; it’s a miracle’: Leaf artist who created Rashmika Mandanna’s portraits thrilled with her feedback

Having your work recognised and lauded is a feeling that cannot be described in words. Similar was the case with Melbin T A, a 22-year-old from Kerala’s Kannur, whose efforts were appreciated by actor Rashmika Mandanna who was impressed with his artwork featuring multiple portraits of the Pushpa actor on a single leaf! “Woahhhh! This is amazeeee,” she commented on his Instagram post that showed a video of a teak leaf placed against light to reveal three portraits of a smiling Rashmika.

Thrilled with her response, an elated Melbin shared with indianexpress.com, “I am shocked. It’s a miracle”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕝𝕖𝕒𝕗_𝕝𝕠𝕧𝕖_𝕣 ᶠᵒˡˡᵒʷ ᶠᵒʳ ᵐᵉ (@leaf_love_r)

Replying to Rashmika‘s re-post, Melbin wrote, “Thankyou so much for replying. You made my day and this was unexpected”.

Melbin, who hasn’t undertaken any professional training, wanted to do something unique and decided to give leaf art a try two years ago.

Rashmika Mandanna responded on leaf artist’s work (Source: leaf_love_r/Instagram Stories) Rashmika Mandanna responded on leaf artist’s work (Source: leaf_love_r/Instagram Stories)

Talking about his journey, the leaf artist said: “Initially, I tired to make animals figure, names, and components from nature. Gradually, I started etching sketches of public figures on the leaves. First, I tried Mammootty’s (Malayalam actor) images on leaf. Many celebrities started noticing my work. So I’m inspired to continue crafting other artistes, such as Mohanlal, S P Balasubrahmanyam, Maradona, Yash, Vijay Deverakonda, Prithviraj, Surya, Vijay, Dulquer Salmaan among others.”

Melbin posts these works on his Instagram page leaf_love_r. Take a look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕝𝕖𝕒𝕗_𝕝𝕠𝕧𝕖_𝕣 ᶠᵒˡˡᵒʷ ᶠᵒʳ ᵐᵉ (@leaf_love_r)

For the unversed, leaf art is created by first sketching on the leaf and then making it into a stencil and removing the unwanted portions.

Melbin T A is creating leaf art for two years now (Source: Melbin T A) Melbin T A is creating leaf art for two years now (Source: Melbin T A)

Melbin shared that he mostly uses leaves of wild jack wood, jack tree, banyan tree and coconut palm leaves with wild jack wood leaf being his favourite. “It takes about one to two hours to complete one work, depending on the sketch and the leaf. Coconut palm leaves are the most difficult to work on and take anywhere between 8 to 10 hours to be completed. I mostly use banyan leaf, jack fruit leaf, and wildwood leaf to make the art works, and get up once the work is done and frames as the leaves may curl or dry, which won’t give it the perfect finishing. Also, etching the face of a male is easier compared to that of a female,” said Melbin, who currently works in Pune with a networking company.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕝𝕖𝕒𝕗_𝕝𝕠𝕧𝕖_𝕣 ᶠᵒˡˡᵒʷ ᶠᵒʳ ᵐᵉ (@leaf_love_r)

After Rashmika shared his work, he claims to havereceived multiple orders for such leaf art. “People have started approaching me with personalised requests. I frame the art works after coating them with a chemical liquid. Framed leaves haven’t got damaged, so far,” he said while adding that when not framed, he keeps the leaves under the bed to retain their shape, and prevent damage.

