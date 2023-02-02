scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Mission Majnu actor Rashmika Mandanna reflects on her fitness journey

"It’s crazy how you can be/do/achieve anything you want to if you just focus and work for it," Rashmika Mandanna wrote in a note on Instagram

rashmika mandannaRashmika Mandanna's fitness journey has been telling (Source: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram)

Rashmika Mandanna is not only committed to achieving her fitness goals but is also extremely proud of her efforts and the results. In short, she is totally slaying and owning her fitness journey. No, it’s not us who is saying that — the Mission Majnu actor herself took to Instagram to share her fitness journey over the years.

“I’d, once upon a time, look at strong women and think to myself — I wish I was like her…and today I look at these videos of myself and go like, ‘Damn…I am the woman I’ve always wanted to become!’ It’s crazy how you can be/do/achieve anything you want to if you just focus and work for it!” Mandanna wrote on Instagram.

In the accompanying video, she can be seen doing close-grip push-ups on two medicine balls.

As expected, her post was flooded with comments. Fellow actor Kriti Sanon wrote, “Love it”, while host and author Ramya Subramanian responded with fire emojis.

Also Read |For Rashmika Mandanna, the ‘key to fitness goals’ is…

Mandanna, 26, has been working on her fitness levels for a while now.

rashmika mandanna Rashmika Mandanna on how to achieve your fitness goals (Source: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram Stories)

Without divulging much, the actor’s trainer Karan Sawhney also took to his Instagram Stories to post the video, “We will get back to it, Rush”.

However, according to Rachit Dua, co-founder, Fitpathshala, one should opt for a stable platform when doing close grip pushups. “If someone has to do push ups to train triceps or biceps, they must do them on a stable platform and reduce risk factor. Unstable surfaces make it a pointless exercise,” Dua told indianexpress.com.

rashmika MANDANNA Rashmika Mandanna’s trainer Karan Sawhney also shared the post (Source: Karan Sawhney/Instagram Stories)

But why should one do strength training?

For the unversed, strength or resistance training is often associated with lifting of weights that help improve endurance and strength, but it can also include bodyweight exercises or calisthenics, isometrics, and plyometrics.

According to a study published in British Journal of Sports Medicine, people who did 30 to 60 minutes of resistance, or strength, or weight training had a 10 to 20 per cent lower risk of early death from all causes.

Also Read |‘It takes everything in my power to follow a strict and clean diet’, says ‘absolute foodie’ Rashmika Mandanna

The researchers in the study also stated that people who regularly did weight training also had a lower risk of developing heart disease (46 per cent) or cancer (28 per cent). The study also noted people who did up to 60 minutes a week of muscle-strengthening activities had a lowered risk of developing diabetes.

Dr Aashish Contractor, director: rehabilitation and sports medicine, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital has previously told indianexpress.com that as one ages, muscle mass is lost, so strength training becomes “vitally important to help carry out activities of daily living, as well, and hence must be part of everyone’s exercise program”.

