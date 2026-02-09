‘Just can’t be a mum’: Rani Mukerji reveals husband Aditya Chopra reminded her to return to work after motherhood; why partner support shapes women’s careers

Rani Mukerji opens up about returning to work after motherhood and how Aditya Chopra’s support helped her reclaim her professional identity, and why partner validation matters more than we admit.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 9, 2026 04:01 PM IST
Rani Mukerji spoke about going back to work after becoming a motherRani Mukerji spoke about going back to work after becoming a mother (Source: Express archive photo)
Balancing parenthood with personal or professional ambitions is a challenge many people face, yet societal expectations often pressure parents, especially mothers, to put their careers on hold. Rani Mukerji recently spoke about her personal experience with this balance, highlighting the importance of a supportive partner. She shared that her husband, Aditya Chopra, reminded her that she “just can’t be a mum” and needs to “get back to work.” She explained, “It was my husband reminding me that you just can’t be a mum, you are who you are. You can’t forget that about you, and you need to get back to work, and I did exactly that. I’m so grateful there was a reality check. I was also touched that he knows who he’s married.”

The actor emphasised how such support amplifies the joy and fulfilment of managing multiple roles. “Time with her is sacrosanct, but what is beautiful is that I have this amazing husband who talks to her about the importance of mumma going to work. That support that I have, and I wish that for every woman and every husband. We, women, are going to power through and do what we want to do. But if we have our partner’s support, it becomes sweeter. It just makes us feel nice. It’s not as if we are giving that much importance, but what happens is when they are with us in this journey of ours, it just feels complete.”

How important is partner support in helping mothers return to work after having a child?

Counselling psychologist Athul Raj tells indianexpress.com, “Partner support is critical because returning to work after motherhood is rarely a purely professional decision — it is deeply psychological. Many women are carrying internalised guilt, cultural messaging around ‘ideal motherhood,’ and the fear of being judged for choosing themselves alongside their child. When a partner actively validates her professional identity, it counters the unspoken belief that her ambitions must now take a back seat.” 

He adds that this validation has a direct impact on mental health, reducing chronic guilt, emotional overload and identity conflict. Shared responsibility at home also lowers burnout and resentment. Job satisfaction improves when work feels integrated into life rather than something done at the cost of family.

Rani Mukerji reflected on parenting and work Rani Mukerji reflected on parenting and work (Source: Express archive photo)

Strategies couples can adopt to ensure that both feel acknowledged and supported 

Couples need to shift from assumption-driven roles to conscious decision-making. Raj notes, “This begins with honest, ongoing conversations about ambitions, capacity and fatigue, instead of relying on traditional gender scripts. The division of labour must include invisible work—planning, anticipating needs, and emotional regulation — not just physical tasks. Regular check-ins help recalibrate expectations as both careers and parenting demands evolve.” 

Verbal acknowledgement is essential, he says, feeling seen matters as much as practical support. Equally important is setting boundaries with extended family and social norms that often place disproportionate expectations on mothers. When couples protect each other’s aspirations and present a united front, ambition stops being a source of friction and becomes a shared investment in the family’s future.

Long-term benefits for parents who actively maintain their career identity

Maintaining a career identity alongside parenting has profound long-term benefits. Raj states that it preserves self-worth and prevents the gradual erosion of identity that many parents – especially women – experience over time. This significantly reduces the risk of burnout, resentment and late-stage regret. 

“Professionally, continuity ensures skills, confidence and professional relevance are retained, making careers more resilient. Children also gain from seeing balanced role models, where caregiving and ambition are not positioned as opposites,” concludes Raj.

