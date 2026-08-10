Rani Mukerji on parents wanting her to marry young; how to build a fulfilling career

In an earlier interview, actor Rani Mukerji reflected on how her journey into cinema was never part of the original plan. Speaking to filmmaker Karan Johar during a conversation at Yash Raj Films Studios, Rani looked back on her childhood, family circumstances, and the unexpected turn that shaped her career. Despite growing up in a film family — her father, Ram Mukherjee, was a filmmaker — she revealed that life at home was far from glamorous, with the family earning just enough to “make ends meet.”

Rani also shared that her parents had imagined a very different future for her. “I don’t think they even had dreams (for me),” she said, adding, “At the time we were growing up, it was never really something that occurred to my dad that I was going to work. It was (considered) more of a boy’s responsibility. That responsibility they saw through my brother. With me, it was very clear. They wanted to get me married at a very young age.” Her father, Ram Mukherjee, came from an illustrious film family and was best known for directing Leader, starring Dilip Kumar, yet Rani’s own entry into films happened unexpectedly.