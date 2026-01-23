‘I have to listen to her’: Rani Mukerji says daughter Adira ‘fires’ her; a psychologist explains how Gen Alpha kids are reshaping parent-child dynamics

From emotional closeness to feeling intimidated by her daughter’s fearlessness, Rani Mukerji opens up about parenting a Gen Alpha child

google-preferred-btn
Rani Mukerji shares her honest take on raising her daughter Adira ChopraRani Mukerji shares her honest take on raising her daughter Adira Chopra (Source: Express archive photo)

Parenting styles have evolved dramatically across generations, and many parents today find themselves navigating a very different emotional and behavioural landscape with Gen Alpha children. Actor Rani Mukerji’s candid reflections on her relationship with her 10-year-old daughter, Adira, highlight how emotionally intense, affectionate, and occasionally overwhelming modern parenting can be.

In a recent interaction with Zoom, Rani spoke about how deeply bonded she is with her daughter, especially after losing her father. She shared, “After my dad (Ram Mukherjee) passed away, I really miss getting his feedback on my performance. It is tough, but God balances things. He gave me my daughter. She is extremely close to me, and she is extremely proud of me. My daughter has taken my father’s place. She is my biggest cheerleader today.” 

At the same time, she revealed that Adira finds it hard to watch her films because of emotional attachment. “Though she has not seen my films because she’s too attached and she feels sad when she sees me cry, so she finds it difficult to watch me on screen, so she likes to see when I’m dancing and when I am happy on screen,” Rani said.

Rani also touched upon how children today relate to identity, appearance, and authority very differently. Speaking about how her daughter reacts to her appearance, she said, “When I am wearing make-up, she tells me mamma, you are not looking like my mother. So when I remove my makeup and come to her, she tells me, now you look like my mother.” 

The most striking was her admission about feeling intimidated by her child’s confidence and fearlessness. “She also fires me. She is Gen Alpha, so she fires me, and I have to listen to her. Because every generation changes. Like I used to get slaps from my mom. I can’t expect to do that with her because she would slap me back,” she said, before adding, “During my national award, she was jumping in the house while the national awards were happening. It’s very sweet, but because she is an alpha kid, I am very scared of her (sic).” 

So, how does Gen Alpha’s confidence change traditional parent-child dynamics?

Gurleen Baruah, existential analyst at That Culture Thing, tells indianexpress.com, “Every generation, in some way, becomes smarter and more aware than the previous one because of evolution, exposure, and access. Gen Alpha kids today are emotionally tuned in, confident, and comfortable using emotional language. Many millennial parents were raised very differently — less expression, more hierarchy.”

: What Rani Mukerji’s bond with her Gen Alpha daughter reveals about parenting today : What Rani Mukerji’s bond with her Gen Alpha daughter reveals about parenting today (Source: Instagram/@_ranimukerji)

So when they parent Gen Alpha, she adds, there is a deep connection, openness, and closeness, but also a bit of intimidation. These kids speak back, question, negotiate, and express themselves clearly. That confidence can feel unfamiliar, even overwhelming, for parents who are still unlearning how they were raised. 

Story continues below this ad

What does a child’s strong emotional attachment ell us about emotional development and empathy?

This really depends on the child’s age and the parent’s role. Baruah states, “In Rani Mukerji’s case, her daughter is around 9-10 years old, an age where children are highly empathetic but still see parents as emotional anchors. At this stage, kids can feel unsettled seeing a parent cry or appear very different on screen because it disrupts their sense of safety. It shows emotional closeness, empathy, and strong attachment.”

Maintaining healthy authority 

“This is crucial,” stresses Baruah, adding that many millennial parents, without realising it, “become too boundary-less in the name of being friendly or emotionally available.” That can confuse children and even lead to “parentification, where kids feel they have too much power or responsibility.” 

“Children need parents to be authority figures — not harsh, but steady and safe. Boundaries create security. Respecting a child’s voice doesn’t mean giving up structure. Kids can be heard, validated, and still guided. Independence grows best when there’s a clear safety net and role clarity,” concludes Baruah.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Khichuri, gota sheddho, and hilsa: the fascinating culinary rituals that define a Bengali Saraswati Pujo
Saraswati Pujo, Saraswati Puja, Saraswati Puja rituals, Saraswati Puja rituals, Saraswati Puja Benga
‘It's become common to divorce’: Sunita Ahuja on what sustains a marriage in a world where cheating has become common; psychologist on the foundation of long-lasting marriages
Govinda with his wife Sunita Ahuja
Happy Saraswati Puja 2026: Best Wishes, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Pictures to Share on Basant Panchami
Happy Saraswati Puja Images 2026
The Aamir Khan transformation: How an anti-Inflammatory diet cured his migraines and helped him lose 18kg
wellness
Advertisement
PHOTOS
travel
Amazing monasteries you must visit once
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Sports alarm bells: Toxic air outdoors, indoors not weather proof, International Olympic Committee takes note
Sports alarm bells: Toxic outdoors, no weather-proof indoors, IOC takes note
10 years of Bumrah: From jet lag to centre stage: The night Jasprit Bumrah announced himself
India's pace magician Jasprit Bumrah made his ODI and T20I debuts during an eventful Australia, 10 years ago.
Toxic air wake-up call: The biggest limiter is I can't do strenuous training because my lungs are going to be impacted: Tejaswin Shankar
Tejaswin Shankar reflected on training in the toxic air in the National Capital Region. (Reuters Photo)
Signature is going to be a flagship franchise, will bring Razr Fold to India: Motorola executive
The Signature is Motorola’s first flagship phone designed from the ground up, and the company appears confident it can take on heavyweights, including rivals such as the Galaxy S26 Plus and the iPhone 17.(Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Amazon to cut thousands more corporate jobs next week: Report
When the layoff email arrived, he said the emotions were overwhelming
‘It’s a pretty intense time’: Satya Nadella at Davos opens up about fierce AI competition
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was part of a fireside chat that was hosted by All-in podcast host and investor Jason Calacanis, and noted investor David Sacks. (Image: YouTube/@allin)
Khichuri, gota sheddho, and hilsa: the fascinating culinary rituals that define a Bengali Saraswati Pujo
Saraswati Pujo, Saraswati Puja, Saraswati Puja rituals, Saraswati Puja rituals, Saraswati Puja Benga
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
70 year old man first vlog
Rs 13.7 crore watch: Jacob & Co unveils gem-studded ‘Opera Vantara’ featuring hand-painted Anant Ambani figurine: ‘can’t even figure out how to tell time’
Jacob & Co anant ambani watch
Merit alone can’t make you a CEO, says leadership coach; urges professionals to embrace office politics
He clarified that entrepreneurs need to approach office politics differently from corporate professionals
Lost cat travels over 115 miles across countries to reunite with owners
Despite local animal welfare groups' help and repeated returns to the area, the couple found no trace of their cat
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement