Rani Mukerji says coconut oil ‘works like magic’ for her skin: ‘I was born and brought up in…’

"For someone living in the mountains, their beauty regimen could be very different due to their skin type," the actor added

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 10, 2026 08:00 PM IST
Rani MukerjiRani Mukerji talks about her skincare regimen (Photo: Rani Mukerji/Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

Rani Mukerji, 47, recently discussed her skincare regimen, noting that she swears by coconut oil. “I use only coconut oil. I think coconut oil, (whether) put to use in a beauty regime or consumed there’s nothing better than coconut oil. I was born and raised in Maharashtra, and we live in the coastal region. Coconut oil is suitable for our skin type. For someone living in the mountains, their beauty regimen could be very different due to their skin type. For someone in the coastal region, coconut oil works like magic. It works magic for me,” the Mardaani 3 actor told Humans of Bombay.

Agreeing, Dr Ajay Dodeja, a junior consultant in dermatology at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said that climate significantly affects how skin behaves. “In coastal or humid regions, skin usually retains moisture better. This makes simple occlusive products, such as coconut oil, feel effective and comfortable. Conversely, those in colder or drier areas often experience more moisture loss and may need thicker or layered products to protect their skin from low humidity and harsh conditions,” said Dr Dodeja.

Coconut oil is high in saturated fatty acids, especially lauric acid. “This component acts as an occlusive, helping to reduce moisture loss from the skin. Therefore, it’s particularly suitable for people with normal to dry skin. In humid or coastal areas, it helps keep the skin soft without feeling overly heavy. Coconut oil contains fatty acids with mild antimicrobial properties that can support overall skin health when used correctly. However, it should not be seen as a treatment for skin infections or acne,” added Dr Dodeja.

coconut oil Do you use coconut oil? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Is coconut oil suitable for everyone?

Not necessarily, contended Dr Dodeja.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra’s secret to de-puffing: Dermatologist explains benefits, risks of ice facials

“While it works very well for some, especially those with dry or tough skin, individuals with acne-prone or very sensitive skin might find it too heavy. Coconut oil can clog pores and cause breakouts in those prone to such issues, due to its higher comedogenic potential compared to many modern moisturisers. Skin type, oil production, and personal tolerance are more important than popularity or tradition.”

Can coconut oil replace an entire beauty routine?

For those who prefer a minimalist approach, Dr Dodeja said coconut oil can be used for various purposes, including as a moisturiser, makeup remover, hair oil, or body massage oil. “Its simplicity can help avoid the risk of using too many products. However, it’s crucial to remember that coconut oil doesn’t provide sun protection and cannot replace essential steps like gentle cleansing, proper hydration, and regular sunscreen usage,” emphasised Dr Dodeja.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
‘He was just lying in pain for two days’: Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita details actor's multiple cancer diagnoses; what long-term tobacco use does to the body
Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita recalls how he struggled with health issues due to excessive smoking
‘They teach us life lessons’: Parents and experts on the rise of K-pop and parasocial bonds among Indian youth
Young girl watching Korean idols dancing on phone screen depicting parasocial bonds
Take a tour of Vir Das and Shivani Mathur’s ‘eclectic and boho’ Mumbai home, a sanctuary built on stories, dogs, and disorderly charm
Vir Das and Shivani Mathur
Surgeon explains why you hear 'someone yelling for help, your phone ringing, or your name being called' in the shower: 'Might get a bit trippy'
The strange reason your brain 'creates' voices in the shower
Advertisement
PHOTOS
cats
Cats: The only animals that chose us
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Pakistan vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live
Australia's power-packed batting unit must deliver in absence of Cummins and Hazlewood
Australia's power-packed batting can put to the sword the best of bowlers. (AP Photo)
'Don't worry, mom. I'll take care of the water': The night that made Rovman Powell
Rovman Powell T20 World Cup
The making of MX Master 4: How Logitech designed a premium wireless mouse with haptic vibrations
Logitech MX master (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Poco M8 5G review: The dependable daily driver under Rs 20,000
Poco may have made it to the top competitor for the mid-segment. Here is a deep dive about the device. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje)
Former Apple designer Jony Ive designs Ferrari’s upcoming electric car
The steering wheel is light, made of recycled aluminium, and features a three-spoke design with clean lines inspired by the Ferraris of the 1950s and 1960s. (Image: Ferrari)
‘He was just lying in pain for two days’: Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita details actor's multiple cancer diagnoses; what long-term tobacco use does to the body
Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita recalls how he struggled with health issues due to excessive smoking
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
'Was still such a happy girl': Teigan, the wheelchair-using Puppy Bowl XXII viral rescue dog, who died before episode aired
Teigan Puppy Bowl XXII
Techie couple gets divorce after man forces wife to quit job to take care of his ill mother: ‘They emotionally abused her’
Indian techie couple divorce
‘Military-style’ cash truck ambush rocks Italy during Winter Olympics; viral video shows ‘wall of flames’ on highway
cash truck ambush in Italy
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement