Rani Mukerji says coconut oil ‘works like magic’ for her skin: ‘I was born and brought up in…’

Rani Mukerji, 47, recently discussed her skincare regimen, noting that she swears by coconut oil. “I use only coconut oil. I think coconut oil, (whether) put to use in a beauty regime or consumed there’s nothing better than coconut oil. I was born and raised in Maharashtra, and we live in the coastal region. Coconut oil is suitable for our skin type. For someone living in the mountains, their beauty regimen could be very different due to their skin type. For someone in the coastal region, coconut oil works like magic. It works magic for me,” the Mardaani 3 actor told Humans of Bombay.

Agreeing, Dr Ajay Dodeja, a junior consultant in dermatology at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said that climate significantly affects how skin behaves. “In coastal or humid regions, skin usually retains moisture better. This makes simple occlusive products, such as coconut oil, feel effective and comfortable. Conversely, those in colder or drier areas often experience more moisture loss and may need thicker or layered products to protect their skin from low humidity and harsh conditions,” said Dr Dodeja.

Coconut oil is high in saturated fatty acids, especially lauric acid. “This component acts as an occlusive, helping to reduce moisture loss from the skin. Therefore, it’s particularly suitable for people with normal to dry skin. In humid or coastal areas, it helps keep the skin soft without feeling overly heavy. Coconut oil contains fatty acids with mild antimicrobial properties that can support overall skin health when used correctly. However, it should not be seen as a treatment for skin infections or acne,” added Dr Dodeja.

Do you use coconut oil? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Do you use coconut oil? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Is coconut oil suitable for everyone?

Not necessarily, contended Dr Dodeja.

“While it works very well for some, especially those with dry or tough skin, individuals with acne-prone or very sensitive skin might find it too heavy. Coconut oil can clog pores and cause breakouts in those prone to such issues, due to its higher comedogenic potential compared to many modern moisturisers. Skin type, oil production, and personal tolerance are more important than popularity or tradition.”

Can coconut oil replace an entire beauty routine?

For those who prefer a minimalist approach, Dr Dodeja said coconut oil can be used for various purposes, including as a moisturiser, makeup remover, hair oil, or body massage oil. “Its simplicity can help avoid the risk of using too many products. However, it’s crucial to remember that coconut oil doesn’t provide sun protection and cannot replace essential steps like gentle cleansing, proper hydration, and regular sunscreen usage,” emphasised Dr Dodeja.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.