Ranbir Kapoor says he has never applied moisturiser, sunscreen: ‘My wife keeps shouting at me’

After Neetu Kapoor shared that she doesn’t use sunscreen, son and actor Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed that his grooming routine also doesn’t include a moisturiser or sunscreen, which his wife and actor Alia Bhatt “shouts” at him about. “I’ll be honest, I have never used a moisturiser or a sunscreen. My wife keeps shouting at me about it,” he told Brut India.

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The Ramayana actor, who recently turned 44, mentioned that he is “majorly into wellness and recovery routines”. “It’s better to take care of yourself from the inside than outside. I’m majorly into wellness and recovery. So, if it’s like cold plunges, infrared sauna, steam, I used the HBOT (Hyperbaric oxygen therapy), the oxygen chamber,” said Kapoor, calling “facials a red flag” for your skin.