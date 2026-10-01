Ranbir Kapoor says he has never applied moisturiser, sunscreen: ‘My wife keeps shouting at me’

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After Neetu Kapoor shared that she doesn’t use sunscreen, son and actor Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed that his grooming routine also doesn’t include a moisturiser or sunscreen, which his wife and actor Alia Bhatt “shouts” at him about. “I’ll be honest, I have never used a moisturiser or a sunscreen. My wife keeps shouting at me about it,” he told Brut India.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
The Ramayana actor, who recently turned 44, mentioned that he is “majorly into wellness and recovery routines”. “It’s better to take care of yourself from the inside than outside. I’m majorly into wellness and recovery. So, if it’s like cold plunges, infrared sauna, steam, I used the HBOT (Hyperbaric oxygen therapy), the oxygen chamber,” said Kapoor, calling “facials a red flag” for your skin.
Celebrity wellness routines such as cold plunges and oxygen chambers may sound appealing, but they should not be confused with basic skin and health care, remarked Dr Shareefa Chause, dermatologist, Dr Shareefa Skin Care Clinic, Mumbai. “Sunscreen and moisturiser serve specific purposes that cold plunges or oxygen-based therapies cannot replace. Regular sunscreen use helps protect exposed skin from ultraviolet radiation, which contributes to tanning, pigmentation, premature skin ageing and skin cancers. Moisturisers, meanwhile, support the skin barrier by reducing water loss and helping maintain hydration,” said Dr Chause.
Having healthy-looking skin does not necessarily mean the skin is adequately protected. “Sunscreen and moisturiser serve different purposes, and neither should be viewed simply as a cosmetic step. Whether someone needs a moisturiser, and which type, depends on their skin type and concerns,” said Dr Shweta Nakhawa, consultant dermatology, KIMS Hospitals Thane.
According to Dr Nakhawa, UV radiation can reach the skin during routine outdoor activities such as commuting, walking or exercising. “People with pigmentation, photosensitivity or a history of certain skin conditions may need to be especially careful. A broad-spectrum sunscreen with adequate SPF, applied properly and reapplied when required, is a more reliable approach than judging sun exposure by how strong the sunlight feels,” said Dr Nakhawa.
Cold exposure can temporarily cause blood vessels in the skin to constrict and may reduce the appearance of puffiness for a short period. “However, that should not be confused with a proven long-term skin benefit. Very cold water can also irritate sensitive or dry skin, particularly if someone already has a compromised skin barrier. If a person enjoys cold plunges, moderation and gradual exposure are sensible rather than treating them as a skincare treatment,” said Dr Nakhawa.
Dr Nakhawa said hyperbaric oxygen therapy has legitimate medical uses in specific conditions, but routine anti-ageing or skin-rejuvenation use should be approached cautiously. “It is not a substitute for basic measures such as sun protection, adequate sleep, nutrition and appropriate skincare. Any medical oxygen therapy should be undertaken under professional supervision and for an appropriate indication.”
Keep it uncomplicated: gentle cleansing, moisturising according to your skin type, regular broad-spectrum sunscreen during the day and avoiding unnecessary irritation. “Lifestyle factors such as adequate sleep, a balanced diet, physical activity and not smoking also matter. Celebrity routines can be interesting, but skincare should ultimately be personalised rather than copied blindly,” said Dr Nakhawa.