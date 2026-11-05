Ranbir Kapoor recently shared that, as parents, he and his wife, Alia Bhatt, tell their daughter, Raha, lots of stories and want her to watch his latest film, Ramayana, for the “moral” lessons it offers. “I’d like my daughter to watch Ramayana. The intention to become a better person came at the right time in my life. It coincided with me being a father. Raha herself is so interested in the story of Ramayana. Alia and I always tell her stories. She’s visited sets many times. She’s given a shot with Sai (Pallavi), me, and Lakshman also. She’s been part of this journey. I’m so happy and grateful that this will be the first story that she will watch on screen because I would like her to watch it,” he said in an interview with BBC News.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

The 44-year-old added, “I think there are certain moral values that my parents passed on to me, and I would like to pass on to my children as well. I think Ramayana is a great start. It really sets your value system in place. I am also very excited for her to experience this one.”

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Conversations about values have become more important, not less. “But simply telling children what is right and wrong is insufficient. We need to help them understand why a value matters, what happens when it is compromised and how to practise it when doing so is difficult,” reflected Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist, and relationship breakthrough coach.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram in Ramayana (Photo: Ramayana) Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram in Ramayana (Photo: Ramayana)

“Stories such as the Ramayana, Mahabharata and Panchatantra offer meaningful opportunities for such conversations. Through characters, conflicts and consequences, children can explore courage, responsibility, compassion, loyalty, sacrifice and integrity. Stories make abstract values emotionally accessible. However, remembering a story is not the same as understanding its moral significance. Rather than simply identifying a character as good or bad, parents can encourage children to examine why someone behaved as they did. Was the person acting from fear, anger, duty or compassion? Who was affected by the decision? Could the situation have been handled differently? What would the child choose, and why? These conversations develop perspective-taking, empathy and moral reasoning. They also teach an important distinction: understanding why somebody behaves a certain way does not mean approving of that behaviour,” shared Delnna.

Psychologically, there is the difference between externally enforced behaviour and the internalisation of values. “A child who tells the truth solely to avoid punishment may behave honestly when being watched. A child who understands the importance of trust is better equipped to choose honesty even when lying would be easier. The goal of parenting should not be to produce children who obey our values out of fear, but individuals who understand those values deeply enough to choose them for themselves,” described Delnna.

A child may hear lessons about equality at home but witness discrimination in the extended family. “They may be taught compassion by their parents but experience humiliation from a teacher. They may learn honesty in school yet watch adults celebrate dishonesty when it brings success. They may be encouraged to respect others while discovering that cruelty attracts attention and approval among peers. When the values we teach are repeatedly contradicted by the environments children inhabit, we make moral development unnecessarily confusing. This is why building character cannot remain the private responsibility of parents alone. A school that teaches kindness must also examine how teachers respond to mistakes, whether it addresses bullying, and whether quieter children receive the same dignity as high achievers. Families that speak about respect must demonstrate it towards domestic workers, elders, children and people whose opinions differ from their own. Communities that value honesty must stop celebrating achievement regardless of the methods used to obtain it,” shared Delnna.

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Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

This is where Ranbir’s reflection about wanting to become a better person after fatherhood becomes particularly meaningful. “Parenting offers adults an opportunity to examine their own contradictions. Can we teach emotional regulation if we habitually lose control when angry? Can we demand honesty if we frequently ask children to conceal inconvenient truths? Can we encourage self-respect if we repeatedly dismiss their boundaries? Children do not need perfect parents. They need adults willing to grow, acknowledge mistakes, and show that accountability is part of good character. A parent who apologises sincerely may teach responsibility more powerfully than repeated lectures about respectful behaviour,” expressed Delnna.

Our role is to build a relationship where they can bring difficult questions without fear of humiliation. “If a child repeats a troubling opinion heard from friends or online, immediate condemnation may silence the conversation without changing the belief. Curiosity allows us to explore its origins, examine its consequences and encourage deeper understanding. A child who feels safe questioning an idea is better positioned to decide whether that idea deserves a place in their value system. Ultimately, values become meaningful when children understand their purpose, witness them being practised and discover that they have the freedom and responsibility to choose their own conduct,” shared Delnna.

Ramayana has been trending on Google for the past 24 hours.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to