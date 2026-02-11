‘Men from my generation grew up with that distance’: Ranbir Kapoor on how Animal’s core theme of father-son relationship drew him towards the role

Speaking about Animal during a Japan screening, Ranbir Kapoor highlighted the film’s father-son dynamic. An expert explains how emotional distance from fathers can shape communication, identity, and relationships into adulthood.

4 min readNew DelhiFeb 11, 2026 12:57 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor with his father Rishi Kapoor: After Ranbir Kapoor’s comment, experts explain long-term effects of paternal distance (Source: Photo by Ruhani Kaur)
Ranbir Kapoor’s performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 film Animal stands out for its emotional intensity and polarising reception even today. While some viewers praised the actor’s commitment and range, others criticised the film for its portrayal of violence and misogyny. With the upcoming project Animal Park already generating anticipation, the film recently had a special screening in Japan ahead of its theatrical release, where Kapoor joined virtually to discuss the project, the director, and what drew him to the story.

Addressing audiences in Japan, Kapoor spoke candidly about his collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and what resonated with him in the script. He shared, “I really loved his (Sandeep’s) previous work. He made one film, in Telugu and then in Hindi. I met him for the first time, and it is a rare time when you connect with somebody. I connected with him as a person. I connected with what he was trying to say through the story.” 

Reflecting on the emotional core of Animal, Kapoor added, “This may seem like a very intense, action-oriented, bloodied film, but I think the core emotion, the father-son emotion, was something that a lot of men from my generation… we grew up with that distance from our father. So I think I really connected with that deep emotion. It was one of the most treasured and memorable collaborations that I had with a director in my career (sic).”

His comments touch on a theme many people recognise beyond cinema: emotional distance between fathers and sons, and how it can shape identity, communication, and emotional expression well into adulthood. To understand more, we spoke to an expert. 

How can father-son distance shape emotional development and relationships in adulthood?

Dr Sakshi Mandhyan, psychologist and founder at Mandhyan Care, in a conversation with indianexpress.com, “I have frequently seen that emotional distance with fathers shapes how men learn to experience and express emotion. Children develop what attachment theory calls internal working models. These eventually become templates for future relationships.”

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the film Animal Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the film Animal (Source: Instagram/Sandeep Reddy Vanga)

“I notice that many men develop strong functional competence but struggle with emotional articulation,” notes Dr Mandhyan, adding that they may care deeply but express it through responsibility rather than words. This reflects emotional suppression, which the nervous system adopts as a protective strategy. With time, this can influence communication in adult relationships. Vulnerability may feel unfamiliar or unsafe. As a result, emotional needs may remain unspoken. 

Why themes like father-son conflict or longing for approval resonate so strongly across generations

Dr Mandhyan finds that the longing for a father’s approval reflects a deep psychological need for recognition in most men. “During their formative years, fathers represent authority and identity formation. So, when approval feels distant, the nervous system continues to seek resolution even in adulthood.”

This relates to what psychology calls “attachment seeking”. The child within the adult continues to look for emotional acknowledgement. “I usually see that men channel this need into achievement. Success becomes a way to earn emotional validation. As a result, masculinity evolves toward emotional integration and not emotional restriction,” states Dr Mandhyan. 

Healthy ways to begin building more open, emotionally connected relationships later in life

When emotional literacy is limited, people struggle to recognise and express what they feel. Dr Mandhyan explains that this “creates a gap not only in relationships with others but also in connection with oneself.” Over time, this can lead to a sense of isolation and reduced belongingness.

Emotions function as psychological messengers. They signal needs that require attention. “I encourage people to educate themselves about their emotional patterns and respond with both communication and action. Using words along with small gestures goes a long way in rebuilding trust and emotional harmony,” says Dr Mandhyan. 

