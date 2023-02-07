‘Take it one step at a time’: Ramya Subramanian highlights the importance of slowing down

In the rat race of life, we often tend to overlook our efforts, achievements, and improvements. But these little things can make a lot of difference to your outlook towards life, and yourself. That’s what Ramya Subramanian, an actor and author, also strongly believes in.

“Life is messy. If everything looks perfect in your world, then I feel you haven’t truly lived, or are in for a rude awakening at some point…I’ll admit, I have lived in the bubble of perfection for myself and even those around me for many, many years now. ‘Not enough work done today. Not enough performance in a workout. Not finished the schedule I planned fully.’ This used to be me driving myself and the ones around me crazy. Giving myself permission for things to be messy while sorting out is now my new normal,” the 36-year-old, popularly known as VJ Ramya, wrote on Instagram.

The Stop Weighting author weighed in, “The sun will rise tomorrow and I’ll get another chance. If all I can do in a day is ensure I’ve fed myself and remembered to brush my teeth, then that’s enough. We are all just figuring it out and I don’t think anyone truly knows what they’re doing. Deep breaths and take it one step at a time. Hugging your pet helps too.”

Previously, Ramya opened up about her weight loss journey, and especially about her abs transformation.

“My ab transformation journey. After many attempts of trying and giving up, I’m starting to slowly see some ab definition! Losing the abs is a long process if that is your stubborn area like it is for me. But if you eat right, keep movement and step count in place, add core workouts, and a healthy lifestyle you will get there too! I’m not going to sugar coat anything. If you want abs, you have to WORK FOR IT. Mentally and physically. Be patient with the process,” said Ramya.

She also shared more about her definition of being healthy.

A healthy lifestyle looks different for everyone! For me, it looks something like,

Daily movement with walks

Training hard to get stronger

Getting enough protein each day to fuel my body

Eating whole foods fruits and vegetables

getting as much sleep as I can

and staying hydrated.

She also emphasised on taking it slow rather than succumbing to over working the body. “But it also looks like skipping a workout when I choose, going easy with timings when my body asks me to chill and indulging in desserts occasionally.”

