Ramadan Mubarak 2026: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings Cards to share friends and family

Ramadan (Ramzan) Mubarak 2026 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings Cards: As Ramadan is expected to begin in the evening of Wednesday, February 18, 2026, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon, the Indian Express has curated wishes to share with friends and family.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 17, 2026 05:00 PM IST
Ramadan Mubarak 2026 Wishes, Messages, Images: May this sacred month inspire reflection, compassion, and renewed purpose.
Ramadan Mubarak 2026 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings Cards: Ramadan, also referred to as Ramzan, Ramzaan, or Ramazan, marks the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar (Hijri), considered the most sacred month in Islam, dedicated to purification, self-discipline, and spiritual growth for Muslims around the world.

As Ramadan is expected to begin in the evening of Wednesday, February 18, 2026, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon after 6:00 p.m, the Indian Express has curated wishes to share with family, friends, and colleagues or on social media, which will not only convey good wishes but also embody the spirit of compassion and unity that this holy month inspires.

Ramadan Mubarak 2026: Wishes for family and friends

Ramadan Mubarak 2026! May Allah bless our family with health, happiness, and unwavering faith.

Wishing you and your loved ones a Ramadan filled with peace, barakah, and beautiful memories.

May this holy month bring our hearts closer and our home closer to Allah.

Ramadan Kareem! May every fast bring you strength and every prayer bring you peace.

May Allah accept all your duas and reward you for every act of kindness this Ramadan.

Sending warm wishes to you and your family for a joyful and spiritually uplifting Ramadan 2026.

May our family gatherings this Ramadan be filled with gratitude, laughter, and blessings.

May Allah protect our loved ones and grant us many more Ramadans together.

Ramadan Mubarak to my dear friends — may your hearts be content and your faith strengthened.

May this sacred month renew our bonds of love and unite us in faith and gratitude.

Ramadan Mubarak 2026: Spiritual growth quotes

“Ramadan is the month to cleanse the heart and elevate the soul.”

“Fasting disciplines the body; prayer nourishes the soul.”

“Ramadan is not about giving up food — it is about giving up sins.”

“Let this Ramadan transform your habits and strengthen your iman.”

“In the silence of fasting, the heart learns gratitude.”

"Ramadan teaches patience, humility, and sincere devotion."

“Each prayer in Ramadan is a step closer to Allah’s mercy.”

“The Quran is a light — let Ramadan help you follow it.”

“True success in Ramadan is a purified heart.”

“Ramadan is a reminder that spiritual growth begins with sincere intention.”

Ramadan Mubarak 2026: General messages and greetings

Ramadan Mubarak 2026! May this month bring peace and prosperity to you.

Wishing you a blessed Ramadan filled with mercy and forgiveness.

Ramadan Kareem! May Allah accept your fasts and prayers.

May this holy month bring clarity, compassion, and renewed faith. Ramadan Mubarak!

Sending you warm wishes for a meaningful Ramadan 2026.

May your days be guided by faith and your nights filled with prayer.

Ramadan Mubarak! May Allah shower you with His countless blessings.

Wishing you strength, patience, and abundant rewards this Ramadan.

May this Ramadan bring light into your life and peace into your heart.

May Allah grant you success in this life and the hereafter. Ramadan Kareem!

Ramadan Mubarak 2026: Captions for WhatsApp

Ramadan Mubarak 2026! 🌙 May your heart be filled with light.

A Blessed Ramadan to You and Your Family!

Ramadan Kareem — A Month of Mercy and Forgiveness.

Faith. Reflection. Gratitude. Ramadan 2026. ✨

May Your Fasts Be Easy and Your Rewards Be Great.

Wishing You Peace and Barakah This Ramadan.

Ramadan Mubarak — Seeking Forgiveness, Spreading Kindness. 🤲

May Allah Accept Your Prayers and Duas.

A Sacred Month. A Renewed Heart. Ramadan 2026. 🤗

Ramadan Kareem — Let Your Faith Shine Bright.

