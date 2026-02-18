Ramadan Mubarak 2026 Wishes: 50+ Wishes, Messages, Images, Status, Messages, and Quotes to Share with Loved Ones

Ramadan Mubarak 2026 Wishes, Messages, Images: Warm wishes for a meaningful Ramadan filled with peace and prosperity.

Ramadan Mubarak 2026 Wishes, Messages, Images, Status, Messages, and Quotes: Muslims in the Gulf have already begun observing the first day of Ramadan today, Wednesday, 18 February. In India, the community is expected to sight the moon today and start the month’s fasting and celebrations tomorrow, Thursday, 19 February 2026.

As we welcome this holy month, dedicated to worship, reflection, and charity, the Indian Express has put together a collection of wishes and greetings to share with family and friends to strengthen bonds and spread joy during this special time.

May this Ramadan bring peace, prosperity, and a renewed sense of purpose to all who observe it.