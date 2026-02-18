Ramadan Mubarak 2026 Wishes: 50+ Wishes, Messages, Images, Status, Messages, and Quotes to Share with Loved Ones

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Ramadan Mubarak 2026 Wishes, Messages, Images, Status, Messages, and Quotes: Muslims in the Gulf have already begun observing the first day of Ramadan today, Wednesday, 18 February. In India, the community is expected to sight the moon today and start the month’s fasting and celebrations tomorrow, Thursday, 19 February 2026.
As we welcome this holy month, dedicated to worship, reflection, and charity, the Indian Express has put together a collection of wishes and greetings to share with family and friends to strengthen bonds and spread joy during this special time.
May this Ramadan bring peace, prosperity, and a renewed sense of purpose to all who observe it.
Ramadan Mubarak 2026! May Allah bless our family with unity, love, and steadfast faith.
May this sacred month bring warmth to our home and peace to our hearts.
Wishing my dear friends a Ramadan filled with answered duas and sincere smiles.
May Allah protect our loved ones and grant us strength in every fast. Ramadan Kareem!
To my closest companions — may your worship be accepted. Happy Ramadan.
May our iftar tables be filled with blessings and our conversations with remembrance.
May Allah grant our family prosperity in this life and success in the hereafter. Ramadan Kareem!
Wishing you patience in fasting and joy in breaking your fast.
Ramadan Mubarak! May we witness many more Ramadans together in health and happiness.
“Ramadan is the month where faith is renewed and hearts are refined.”
“In fasting, we learn self-control; in prayer, we learn surrender.”
“Ramadan invites the soul to return to its Creator.”
“The hunger of fasting feeds the spirit with humility.”
“Let Ramadan be the turning point toward a better you.”
“True wealth in Ramadan is a heart filled with remembrance.”
“Ramadan teaches that patience is power.”
“Spiritual growth begins with intention and thrives in discipline.”
“In the quiet nights of Ramadan, faith grows stronger.”
Ramadan Mubarak 2026 🌙 Blessed and grateful.
A month of mercy, reflection, and renewal ✨
Fasting today, growing every day.
Seeking forgiveness. Spreading kindness. 🌅
Gratitude in every fast 🤲
Soul cleansing mode: Ramadan ON.
Peace. Patience. Prayer.
Ramadan Kareem to all observing.
Counting blessings, not calories. 🥘
Ramadan Mubarak 2026 — May Your Faith Shine Bright.
Wishing You Strength, Patience, and Barakah.
Ramadan Kareem — Light in Every Prayer.
May Allah Accept Your Fasts and Duas.
Ramadan 2026 — Faith, Hope, and Gratitude.
May This Month Bring You Closer to Allah.
