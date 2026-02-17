Ramadan Dates 2026: Ramzan Time Table, Fasting, Moon Sighting, Significance, and more

Ramadan (Ramzan) 2026 Start Date: This year, Ramadan is expected to begin on the evening of Tuesday, February 17, 2026, if the crescent moon is sighted around 6:00 PM.

Feb 17, 2026
Ramadan 2026 Dates: The Ramadan crescent is typically seen first in the Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and more.
Ramadan Dates 2026: Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, Ramzaan, or Ramazan, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar (Hijri).

It begins when the crescent moon is sighted, the commencement of a period of fasting, prayer, and meditation for Muslims worldwide.

During this month, people refrain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset, establishing a sense of community and spiritual development.

The conclusion of Ramadan is celebrated as Eid al-Fitr (the fast-breaking festival), one of Islam’s main holidays.

Ramadan 2026: Date and Timings

This year, Ramadan is expected to begin on the evening of Tuesday, February 17, 2026, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon after 6:00 p.m. If the moon is sighted on February 17, fasting will begin on February 18.

The sighting of the new moon marks the beginning of Ramadan The sighting of the moon marks the beginning of Ramadan. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Ramadan is expected to end sometime on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, with Eid-al-Fitr celebrated the following evening of Thursday, March 19, 2026.

Typically, India observes Ramadan one day after Saudi Arabia, as the crescent moon is first seen in Saudi Arabia, some regions of India, and some Western countries.

Ramadan 2026: Significance and Traditions

According to beliefs and traditions, the sacred book of the Quran was revealed to the prophet Muhammad around 1,400 years ago, on ‘Laylat al-Qadr’, one of the five odd-numbered nights that fall on the last ten days of Ramadan.

During the holy month of Ramadan, people fast from dawn until sunset, known as ‘Roza’. The fast begins with sehri, a pre-dawn meal, and finishes with iftar, after seeing the moon.

It is one of the most sacred months in Islam, representing a time of purification, self-discipline, and spiritual growth for the Muslim community worldwide.

During this month, the most commonly used greetings are ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ and ‘Ramadan Kareem’, which wish the recipient a blessed and prosperous month, respectively.

