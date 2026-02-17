Ramadan Dates 2026: Ramzan Time Table, Fasting, Moon Sighting, Significance, and more

Ramadan 2026 Dates: Ramzan crescent is typically seen first in the Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and more.

Ramadan Dates 2026: Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, Ramzaan, or Ramazan, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar (Hijri).

It begins when the crescent moon is sighted, the commencement of a period of fasting, prayer, and meditation for Muslims worldwide.

During this month, people refrain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset, establishing a sense of community and spiritual development.

The conclusion of Ramadan is celebrated as Eid al-Fitr (the fast-breaking festival), one of Islam’s main holidays.

Ramadan 2026: Date and Timings

This year, Ramadan is expected to begin on the evening of Tuesday, February 17, 2026, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon after 6:00 p.m. If the moon is sighted on February 17, fasting will begin on February 18.