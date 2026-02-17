Live now

Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting Date, Timings Live Updates: Ramzan Sehri & Iftar Timings, Prayer Time Table in India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Dubai And Other Countries

Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting Date, Timings in Saudi Arabia, India, Dubai, UAE, Pakistan Live Updates: The crescent moon is first spotted in Gulf countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia and some parts of India and Western countries, while India observes Ramadan one day later.

Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting Live Updates: Catch all the live updates about Ramadan 2026

Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting Date, Timings Live Updates: Ramadan, also referred to as Ramzan, Ramzaan, or Ramazan, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar (Hijri). It begins with the sighting of the crescent moon and marks the start of a period of fasting, prayer, and reflection observed by Muslims around the world.

Generally, the crescent moon is first spotted in Gulf countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia and some parts of India and Western countries, while India observes Ramadan one day later.

With the observance around the corner, stay tuned for live updates on Ramadan 2026.

Live Updates
Feb 17, 2026 04:06 PM IST
Ramadan Moon Sighting 2026 Live: Celebrate Ramadan with these delicious recipes

The holy month of Ramadan, or Ramzan, during which Muslims across the world observe a fast, or roza, from dawn to dusk, is just around the corner. Add some extra flavours to your day by trying new recipes mentioned below.

Almond and Seviyaan Muzaffar,

Almond and Goji Berry Boondi Laddoo,

Rose Flower Halwa,
and more…check the full recipes here.

Feb 17, 2026 03:53 PM IST
Ramadan Moon Sighting 2026 Live: What is roza?

During the sacred month of Ramadan, Muslims observe a fast called 'Roza', which lasts from dawn until sunset. The fast starts with a pre-dawn meal known as 'sehri' and ends with 'iftar', the meal taken after sunset upon sighting the moon. The term 'Roza' comes from the Persian word "roz", meaning "day" or a full 24-hour cycle. It represents a key act of worship and spiritual discipline, as it involves refraining from food, drink, and sinful behaviour, and is recognised as the fourth pillar of Islam.

Feb 17, 2026 03:43 PM IST
Ramadan Moon Sighting 2026 Live: How to say greetings in different languages

As the crescent moon marks the start of Ramadan 2026, "Ramadan Mubarak" and "Ramadan Kareem" remain the most globally recognized greetings, which are wishing the recipient a "blessed" or "generous" month, respectively.

Feb 17, 2026 03:29 PM IST
Ramadan 2026: Mythological legend behind it

According to Islamic beliefs and traditions, the sacred book, the first verses of Quran, were revealed to the prophet Muhammad around 1,400 years ago on ‘Laylat al-Qadr’, one of the five odd-numbered nights that fall during the last ten days of Ramadan.

Feb 17, 2026 03:16 PM IST
Ramadan Moon Sighting 2026 Live: Largest mosques in the world

From the sacred Masjid al-Haram in Mecca to the stunning Grand Jamia Mosque in Pakistan, the world’s largest mosques are marvels of Islamic architecture, spirituality, and communal gathering. These colossal structures not only accommodate millions of worshippers but also stand as symbols of cultural heritage and devotion.

Feb 17, 2026 03:03 PM IST
Ramadan Moon Sighting 2026 Live: Ramadan Starting Dates

This year, Ramadan in India is expected to begin on the evening of Wednesday, 18 February 2026, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon after 6:00 p.m. If the moon is sighted on 18 February, fasting will start on 19 February. In Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the moon is often sighted a day earlier, likely on Tuesday, 17 February. As a result, fasting in these regions may begin on 18 February.

