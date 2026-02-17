Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting Date, Timings Live Updates: Ramzan Sehri & Iftar Timings, Prayer Time Table in India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Dubai And Other Countries

Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting Live Updates: Catch all the live updates about Ramadan 2026

Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting Date, Timings Live Updates: Ramadan, also referred to as Ramzan, Ramzaan, or Ramazan, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar (Hijri). It begins with the sighting of the crescent moon and marks the start of a period of fasting, prayer, and reflection observed by Muslims around the world.

Generally, the crescent moon is first spotted in Gulf countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia and some parts of India and Western countries, while India observes Ramadan one day later.