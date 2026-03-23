Ram Navami 2026 Date: March 26 or 27? Check Correct Tithi, Puja Timings, Significance and When is Ram Navami 2026 in India

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Ram Navami 2026 Date: Ram Navami is one of the auspicious Hindu festivals celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm. Also known as Shri Ram Janmotsav, it commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Ram, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu.
The festival is marked by devotees visiting temples, organising kathas, and chanting mantras and often falls on the last day of the nine-day fast of Chaitra Navratri.
Lord Rama was born midday on the ninth day (Navami Tithi) of the Shukla Paksha in Chaitra, the first month of the Hindu calendar, which usually corresponds to late March or April.
This year, Ram Navami will be celebrated on Thursday, March 26, 2026, with the Navami Tithi starting from 11:48 AM on March 26 and ending on the following day, Friday, March 27, at 10:06 AM.
According to drikpanchang.com, the Ram Navami Madhyahna Muhurat is observed on March 26 from 11:11 AM to 1:39 PM, with the Madhyahna Moment at 12:25 PM considered the most auspicious time for performing rituals and prayers.
Ram Navami marks the birth of Lord Ram, who is revered as the embodiment of truth, righteousness, virtue, duty, and sacrifice.
Due to his characteristics, his devotees regard him as Maryada Purushottam, or the ideal man.
The festival celebrates and represents the triumph of good over evil, motivating devotees to continue the path of truth and uphold their moral ideals.
According to common belief, worshipping Lord Ram on Ram Navami can offer devotees joy and peace.
The festival is widely celebrated throughout the country, particularly in Ayodhya, where he was born.
Temples throughout the country organise havans, recitations of the Ramayana, night-long jagratas, and pujas to honour Lord Ram, his wife Sita, his brother Lakshman, and his greatest devotee, Hanuman.