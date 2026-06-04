‘Mom who bought fish’: Janhvi Kapoor, Ram Charan on parents’ fame; expert reflects

Growing up with highly accomplished or well-known parents can shape a child’s sense of identity in complex ways. In a recent promotional interview for Peddi, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor reflected on how their parents, Chiranjeevi and Sridevi, intentionally shielded them from the scale of their fame while they were growing up.

Speaking about his childhood, Ram said, “Since I was a kid, I was aloof and ignorant. So, if ignorance is bliss, I’m a clear example of that. I’ve never gotten the intensity behind being so-and-so. I would not even say it’s confidence; I would just ignore it.” He added that both families kept cinema away from their home lives, explaining, “Like Sridevi ma’am has never let cinema’s aura come into the house.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Ram further recalled, “With my father, all the awards, all the magazines had to stop near the office. We were very scared to touch cinema magazines. So, we literally don’t know how big our dad is, or her mother is. We were scared to go to the sets unless dad invited, then we used to go.” He also shared that despite wanting to become an actor, he initially hid those ambitions from his father. “I didn’t even tell my dad I was interested in being an actor. Till one day, I was 17 or so, and he asked me, I kept maintaining I want to be a mechanical engineer to impress him. I used to sit around those books with cars in front of him, I used to draw. But it was always in my mind to be an actor. I was scared he’d hit me and ask me to study. But when he thought the time was right and I was doing well in my academics, he said okay.”

Janhvi Kapoor echoed similar sentiments about her mother. Reflecting on her childhood, she said, “I started discovering what she meant to people as I’ve gotten to working myself. She did keep it away from us a lot.” For Janhvi, her mother’s most extraordinary qualities were not connected to stardom. “For us, the most superwoman-like thing she would do was like on a Friday, she would go to the fish market and select which pomfret we should have, and we’d be like, oh my god, yeah. So she would take pride in doing all of this. So, this whole aspect of her life was very far from us.”

On children growing up away from a parent’s fame and success

Psychologist Rasshi Gurnani tells indianexpress.com, “When children grow up in an environment where a parent’s fame or success is not constantly highlighted, they are more likely to see themselves as individuals rather than extensions of their parent’s identity. Psychologically, this creates space for healthy self-discovery. Instead of defining themselves through a family name, status, or public image, they learn to explore their own interests, strengths, values, and aspirations.”

It also reduces the pressure to perform or live up to an external standard from an early age. Gurnani adds that children who are allowed to experience a relatively normal upbringing often “develop a stronger internal sense of self-worth because their confidence comes from their own experiences and achievements rather than inherited recognition.” In the long run, this can foster greater resilience, authenticity, and emotional independence.

Story continues below this ad

Building an independent identity and definition of success

Young adulthood is a critical stage for identity formation. Gurnani states, “It is a period when people begin asking important questions about who they are, what matters to them, and what kind of life they want to create. If a young person measures themselves solely against a parent’s achievements, they may spend years chasing someone else’s version of success rather than discovering their own.”

She notes that constant comparison to a highly successful parent can create feelings of inadequacy, anxiety, or the belief that nothing one does is ever enough. Building an independent identity allows young adults to develop goals that are aligned with their own personality, talents, and aspirations. This creates a stronger sense of purpose and fulfilment because success becomes personally meaningful rather than inherited.

“Ultimately, a strong sense of self develops when individuals are given the freedom to write their own story. Family legacy can open doors and provide inspiration, but genuine confidence comes from knowing that your achievements, choices, and growth belong to you,” concludes Gurnani.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.