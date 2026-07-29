Rajeev Khandelwal calls himself a ‘slave’ to wife Manjiri; expert explains psychology

Rajeev Khandelwal recently described himself amusingly as a “slave” to his wife Manjiri Kamtikar, whom he married in 2011. Responding to a contestant’s question on his game show Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar about whether he fears his wife, he expressed, “I’m not scared of Manjiri in the sense that I live in fear. I love her. And when you love someone, you also have a certain fear of them.”

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“In short, you’re asking how I practise ‘slavery’ in love. My ‘slavery’ begins with making her a cup of tea. If she’s at home, I make breakfast for her. She decides what we’re going to have for lunch. Then comes the evening tea. She loves tea, especially the one I make, so I prepare that for her too. After that, she’ll be sitting on the bed and say, ‘Go get this for me… I’m craving some makhanas. Can’t you tell what time it is? Around 5:30 or 6:00, wherever we are together, this is what has to happen. You know it’s my snacking time,” he shared in Hindi.