Rajeev Khandelwal recalls meeting Rajesh Khanna, being bowled over by his humility: ‘I am 200 per cent sure that he didn’t know me at all’

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Actor Rajeev Khandelwal recently recalled visiting a “dream party” in the early days of his television career. “Haaye, you are so cute. Tu mera favourite hai,” he recollected veteran Bollywood personalities, including actor Neetu Singh, Saira Banu and Bindu, telling him so. “They told me ‘Nayi generation ka kaka hai tu‘ (You are the new generation’s Rajesh Khanna),” said Khandelwal, who went on to share his reaction and eventual meeting with the late superstar at the party.
“I was blushing. My heart skipped a beat when I came to know that even Rajesh Khanna was there. Then he came. You suddenly see Rajesh Khanna. They took me to Kaka….kaka, yeh nayi generation ka kaka hai…iska naam bhi RK hai…(he is the new generation’s RK…his name is also RK…) and Kaka saw me and said, ” You know what the difference between you and me is? You are a better actor than I am. It is not to tell you that I am so good, but to tell you how humble… what humility he had. I am 200 per cent sure that he didn’t know me at all,” he told RJ Divya Solgama in an interview.
He also recalled meeting the late actor Dilip Kumar, whom he was introduced to by his wife, Saira Banu.
From a human behaviour and emotional intelligence perspective, genuinely secure people do not feel threatened by talent in others.
“In fact, they are often the first to recognise and encourage it. That is what makes humility so powerful,” reflected Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and life coach.
Here was a man who had already achieved legendary status, yet his instinct was not self-glorification. “It was generosity. From a mental health and emotional maturity perspective, this reflects the fundamental difference between confidence and ego. Ego competes. Confidence appreciates,” Delnna shared.
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Today, success is often associated with dominance, competition, and superiority. But interactions like this remind us that true legacy is not built only through achievement. “It is built through how people feel in your presence. Did they feel diminished, or did they feel expanded? Emotionally secure people create expansion in others. They do not drain confidence from the room to strengthen their own. They add to it.”
Humility itself is deeply misunderstood. “It does not mean thinking less of yourself. It means not needing to constantly prove yourself. Truly accomplished individuals often become softer, more generous, and more appreciative over time because they are no longer fighting for identity. They have already found it. This is why some of the most respected people carry surprising simplicity. They no longer need every room to remind them of their greatness. Instead, they use their presence to make other people feel capable, seen, and valued. And that emotional impact is often remembered far longer than status, success, or achievement itself,” expressed Delnna.
Rajeev Khandelwal has been trending on Google for the past 24 hours