Rajeev Khandelwal recalls meeting Rajesh Khanna, being bowled over by his humility: ‘I am 200 per cent sure that he didn’t know me at all’

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal recently recalled visiting a “dream party” in the early days of his television career. “Haaye, you are so cute. Tu mera favourite hai,” he recollected veteran Bollywood personalities, including actor Neetu Singh, Saira Banu and Bindu, telling him so. “They told me ‘Nayi generation ka kaka hai tu‘ (You are the new generation’s Rajesh Khanna),” said Khandelwal, who went on to share his reaction and eventual meeting with the late superstar at the party.

“I was blushing. My heart skipped a beat when I came to know that even Rajesh Khanna was there. Then he came. You suddenly see Rajesh Khanna. They took me to Kaka….kaka, yeh nayi generation ka kaka hai…iska naam bhi RK hai…(he is the new generation’s RK…his name is also RK…) and Kaka saw me and said, ” You know what the difference between you and me is? You are a better actor than I am. It is not to tell you that I am so good, but to tell you how humble… what humility he had. I am 200 per cent sure that he didn’t know me at all,” he told RJ Divya Solgama in an interview.